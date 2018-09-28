4K Technology Market Report 2018 – Panasonic Corporation, SHARP CORPORATION, Sony Corporation, Hisense

4K is the new advancement in display technology. 4K standard is addressing the high demand for massively improved resolution in professional devices such as projectors, displays, broadcast & cinema quality and cameras. The 4k revolution is not just regarding expanding resolution, it also supports insane contrast dynamics, faster frame rates, extended colors and type of viewing distances on different screen dimensions. beyond the home-based entertainment industry. Some of the applications are telemedicine, telepresence monitoring and military intelligence gathering.

The growth of the global 4K Technology market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing requirement for large tv screens, better picture quality and high-quality videography and photography. Additionally, declining selling value of 4K TVs also the factor supporting the market growth. However, limited content availability discrepancy between viewing distance and screen width are the restrain which may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for 4K broadcast points new era in live sports coverage is expected to present potential growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.

The global 4K technology market is segmented on the basis of product, screen sizeand geography. The market is segmented by product as 4K TVs, 4K digital signage, 4K set-top boxes, 4K smartphones, 4K tablets, 4K laptops, 4K projectors, 4K cameras and 4K Blu-ray players. By screen size, the market is further categorized into below 52 inches, 52 to 65 inches and above 65 inches.

Based on geography, global 4K technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Panasonic Corporation, SHARP CORPORATION, Sony Corporation, Hisense, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Canon Inc., Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., TCL CORPORATION, Innolux Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global 4K Technology Market with respect to major segments such as product, screen size and geography.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global 4K Technology Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global 4K Technology Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global 4K Technology Market

Product Segments

4K TVs,

4K Digital Signage

4K Set-Top Boxes

4K Smartphones

4K Tablets

4K Laptops

4K Projectors

4K Cameras

4K Blu-Ray Players

Screen Size Segments

Below 52 Inches

52 To 65 Inches

Above 65 Inches

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

