Smartwatch Market 2018 Analysis by Growth, Key Players and 2024 Future Insights Report

“Smartwatch Market: Historical and Forecasts by Operating System (Android, OS, Windows, Others), by Price Range (High and Medium), by Application (Personal Assistance, Wellness, Medical/ Health, Sports and Others): Global Industry overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2024”. According to the BrandEssence Market Research Analyst, Smartwatch market is expected to grow at around 17% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Introduction to Smartwatch Industry:

Smartwatch is a wrist watch that can perform basic tasks, such as calculations, translations, and game-playing, modern smart watches. With advancement in technology, smartwatch is considered as smart electronic wearable that enables various features like alarm, fitness tracking features etc. Smartwatch work on different operating systems such as Android, IOS, Windows and Others.

Market Dynamics for Smartwatch industry:

Growing demand of electronic gadgets in young generation is the primary driving factor of the smartwatch market. In addition, increasing health issues in people working in IT industry couple with growing health awareness is expected to drive the market at fast pace in coming years. However, continuous use of smartwatch coupled with its limitations on battery life may hamper the growth of smartwatch market.

Recent Developments:

According to the total smartwatch shipment in 2013, Samsung held a market leader position of the overall smartwatch market. Recently in December 2017, Titan announced the launch of a smartwatch, especially designed for women. In addition, on 14th March 2018, Wearables brand Fitbit announced the Fitbit Versa, its lightest smartwatch specially for female health tracking, and with 4-Day battery life.

Global Smartwatch Market: Segment Overview

The global Smartwatch market is estimated to register significant CAGR between 2018 and 2024. The report included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operating in smartwatch market all across the world. The report gives detailed segments analysis of Smartwatch market in which the report describes the market into operatingsystem, price range, application, and regional segments. Based upon operating system, smartwatch market is classified as android, OS, windows, others. On the basis of price range, smartwatch market has been segmented as High and Medium. Based upon applications, market of smartwatch is classified as personal assistance, wellness, medical/ health, sports andothers. The regions covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America dominates the market with highest market share due to high capability to purchase smartwatch. Asia Pacific Smartwatch market is witnessed with strong growth rate due to increasing disposable income of the people in the region.

This report segment of global Smartwatch market as Follows:

By Operating System,

Android

IOS

Windows

Others

By Price Range,

High

Medium

By Applications,

Personal Assistance

Wellness

Medical/ Health

Sports

Others

By Regional

North America

U.S.



Mexico



Canada

Europe

UK



France



Germany



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC



Africa



Rest of MEA

Top Players Like,

Apple

Samsung Group

Lenovo Group

Garmin

Pebble Technology

Fitbit

ASUSTeK Computer

Fossil Group

Huawei Technologies

LG Electronics

Motorola Mobility

Omate

Polar Electro

Razer

Sony

Xiaomi

Others

