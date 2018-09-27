SmartTOP additional top control now available for the Range Rover Evoque Cabriolet

Las Vegas, Nevada – September 27, 2018

Mods4cars has launched their smart top solution for the Range Rover Evoque Cabriolet. The SmartTOP cabriolet top module is retrofitted to the vehicle and with clever additional functions, makes cabriolet life easier. Once installed, among other things, the opening and closing of the top via the interior key with One-Touch function is made possible. It is therefore no longer necessary to continuously hold the button down. All it takes is a quick tap and the roof movement is carried out automatically.

Furthermore, the operation of the cabriolet top from a distance using the original vehicle key is also possible. By simply pressing a key combination on the key fob, the top can be opened and closed from a distance. “Our customers can open their cabriolet top as they move towards their vehicle,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. A change to the vehicle key is not needed for this function.

Like every SmartTOP, the comfort module for the Range Rover Evoque Cabriolet also includes other additional features. Windows can be opened and closed separately via the remote control. It can be adjusted whether the front or all windows should close automatically after the cabriolet top opens. If desired, the operating direction of the interior cabriolet top button can be inverted.

Starting or stopping the engine does not interrupt the current top movement. The module allows for deactivation at any time. All functions of the SmartTOP top module are programmable according to personal wishes. A USB port attached to the SmartTOP module allows for connection to the home PC / Mac. Which in turn allows the cabriolet module to be conveniently configured. In addition, it is possible to install software updates provided by Mods4cars, free of charge.

The included plug-and-play adapter ensures for an easy installation. By simply plugging together, connection between the SmartTOP module and vehicle electronics is established. No cables need to be cut, therefor a traceless dismantling is possible at any time.

The convertible top control for the Range Rover Evoque Cabriolet is available for 269.00 Euro + tax.

Mods4cars offers SmartTOP comfort modules for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

A product video can be viewed here:



For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

