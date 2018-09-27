Gamification Market (by Solution (Consumer Driven, Enterprise Driven)–by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)-by Application (Sales, Human resource, Marketing, Support, Product development, Others)-by User Type (Large enterprise, SMBs)-by Industry Vertical (Retail and consumer goods, Entertainment, Media and Publishing, Healthcare, E-Commerce, BFSI, Education, Travel and Logistics, Government, Other)-by Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud))– is expected to reach US$ 11.5 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 46%.

Humans possess a tendency to influence their own behaviour due to experiences while playing games, reading novels, receiving rewards, etc. Gamification influences own thinking process by using a human tendency to engage users for effective problem-solving in the real world. It uses in activities such as rewards to people, customer experience enrichment, employee engagement, etc. In gamification, designers coalesce elements of gameplay in non-gaming setting to precede user engagement in a product or service, is gradually gaining traction. By incorporating badges and organizer boards in an existing system, designers intend to keep users encouraged. They up the efficiency of employees and constancy of customers. While the market for gamification is still in a promising stage, it seems primed to detonate in the near future with both established players and startups jumping on to it with unique products.

Increasing need of gamification solutions and applications in consumer and enterprise brands, increasing Return on Investment (ROI) and enhanced overall user experience are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the market.

The low level of awareness regarding the advantages of gamification is the restraining factor that could affect on the growth of the gamification market.

The enterprise driven gamification solution segment is expected to hold larger market share during 2018-2026

Among the solution segment, the enterprise driven gamification solution segment is likely to have the largest market size during the forecast period, as the need to retain the employee as well as to keep them satisfied at the workplace is boosting the growth of the market. These solutions are considered tools which are flexible and user-friendly. These solution tools focused on augmenting employee motivation as well as customer loyalty towards the products across all industries.

The media and entertainment segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018-2026

In case of verticals, the media and entertainment segment is expected to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to a rapid adoption of internet and Smartphone is changing the people collaborate and consumer content.

The on-premise deployment segment is expected to hold the largest market size during 2018-2026

On-premise deployments of games are becoming increasingly popular in the market. Organizations are flattering conscious of gamification benefits, which would drive the growth of on-premise and hybrid deployments.

North America is expected to hold a larger share of the gamification market during 2018-2026

North America is likely to have the largest market size during the forecast period. The higher adoption rates are expected to streamline business operations in North America. While, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as there is a rise in the adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and enterprises to enhance employee satisfaction and consumer retention.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading manufacturers such as Microsoft, Salesforce, Badgeville, Bunchball, Arcaris, Gigya, SAP SE, Bigdoor Media, LevelEleven, Lithium Technologies Inc., Faya Corporation, Kuato Studios, Knewton, Cisco Systems Inc.