Dementia Drugs Market– Global Industry Insights, Trends And Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Dementia refers to the disease that affects the functionality of the human brains and declines the thinking skills of memory. Accumulation of protein which is called beta amyloid present in the spaces between the nerve cells due to the genetic mutation is one of the major factor that results to dementia. Although dementia is not curable, treatment which are related to symptoms are given to the patients across the globe. Rise in number of drugs in the pipeline are the major factor that is fueling the growth of the global dementia drugs. For instance, according to Transitional Research and Clinical Intervention in 2017 there are 105 new drugs in the pipeline where 25 are in phase 1, 52 are in phase 2 and 28 are present in phase 3.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.insightsandreports.com/request-sample/55

Rising incidence of Alzheimer’s disease across the globe is fueling the demand of dementia drugs. In 2016 according to World Alzheimer Report it recorded 46.5 million people who are suffering from Alzheimer disease and is expected to rise in the coming years. In addition to this increasing number of geriatric population over the years has also resulted growing incidence of Alzheimer’s disease which in turn generating opportunity to the global dementia drugs market during the forecast period. For instance according to the data gathered by World Population Prospects there were 962 million people who are aged 65 years and above across the globe.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the rising number of geriatric population in this region. For instance, the region recorded 547 million of geriatric population in 2016. In addition to this according to Alzheimer’s disease Association East Asia which comprises of China, Japan, Korea among others recorded maximum number people who are suffering dementia.

Key players are engaging upon strategic acquisition, collaboration and improvement of the product portfolio over the years. For instance, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited acquired the company named Actavis Generics in 2016 in order to improve the product portfolio regarding amnesia drugs of the company.

For more information about this report @ https://www.insightsandreports.com/industry-reports/dementia-drugs-market

Some of the major players who operating in this market are Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eisai, Inc., Forest Laboratories, Inc., Biogen Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck & Co., Inc.., Eli Lilly and Company, Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca GmbH, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.