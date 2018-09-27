Conformal Coating Market for PCBs product type (acrylics, silicone, polyurethane, epoxy, parylene, fluoropolymers) , end use (consumer electronics, medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, marine, industrial machinery and equipment) – global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast 2017 – 2026

Conformal coating finds its application in consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing industries, aerospace & defense, electronics, marine, and medical industry. In the automotive industry, conformal coating protect circuitry from gasoline vapor, salt spray, and brake fluid. Also use of electronic systems, such as music systems, GPS, and cameras in vehicles is growing rapidly. The aerospace industry with its high safety requirements also has major application for conformal coating where rapid fluctuation can affect the performance of circuitry. In marine atmosphere, both fresh and salt water environments will attack electronic circuitry. Conformal coating market is awfully run by electronic sector. Conformal coating offer superior properties such as dielectric resistance, abrasion resistance, and operational probity and protect device from heat, dirt and dust.

Acrylics conformal coating accounts for the maximum share

Acrylics conformal coating accounts for the maximum share in terms of value due to their cost-effectiveness, and easy to apply and remove properties. The rising demand of environment friendly conformal coating such as volatile organic compounds free coating in countries such as Germany, and France are expected to drive the market. Acrylic is typically used in applications where both UV durability and corrosion protection on ferrous are required. It is also used in applications where light colors are required. Acrylic is available in a wide range of glosses and colors to maximize exterior durability, gloss retention, color retention, and corrosion protection. Acrylic is used as a one-coat finish in the agricultural and lawn & garden equipment and appliances and air-conditioner.

Electronics is dominating Conformal Coating Market.

Conformal coating manufacturing technologies are constantly being innovated to match evolving consumer requirements for efficient end-use electronic products. Due to rapid expansion of electronic industries, conformal coating are finding opportunity in domestic and professional electronic devices. Growing innovations of electronic devices such as mobile phones and vehicle engines is boosting the product demand across the globe.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to enrol the highest growth in a forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the conformal coating market and anticipated to enroll the highest growth rate owing to high demand from China and India. Increased demand from the electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, and medical industries is witnessing a strong growth in the Asia Pacific region. China is the largest market for conformal coating globally with major demand from the electronics industry.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading manufacturers such as Chase Corporation, Henkel AG & KGaA , Illinois Tool Works, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Limited, Dow Corning, H.B. Fuller, Electrolube, Europlasma NV, MG Chemicals, and Kisco Conformal Coating