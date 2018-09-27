Automotive Tires Market Overview, Growth Opportunites, Forecast to 2025

According to the publisher, the Global Automotive Tires market is expected to grow from $ 329 billion in 2016 to reach $ 575 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.40%.

High demand for replacement tires, increasing demand for two wheelers and commercial vehicles, higher demand for low rolling resistance tires, higher demand for SUVs, rising production of tires due to rising automotive industry, growth in the number of automobiles per capita ownership especially among middle class consumers, increasing research and technological developments to make tires more efficient in order to satisfy the rising demand for energy efficient and high quality tires, reduction in rubber prices and growing demand for passenger vehicles are few of the many influencers contributing to the growth of the global automotive tire market.

Emerging trends in the market such as the increased use of bio-oils in the manufacturing process of tires would help to boost the growth in the light of demand for ecological tire manufacturing process. Orange oils, extracted from orange peels, are used in the process to help reduce the amount of petroleum used in tires.

In addition, the tire market has also witnessed an increase in R&D investments.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

Companies Mentioned

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Continental AG

• Pirelli & C.S.p.a.

• Michelin

• The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Co.

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

• Madras Rubber Factory Limited

• The Yokohama Rubber Co.Ltd

• JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

• CEAT Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1 Global Automotive Tires Market Definition and Scope

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Automotive Tires Market Dynamics

5 Global Automotive Tires Market, By Application

6 Global Automotive Tires Market, by Regional Analysis

7 Competitive Intelligence

