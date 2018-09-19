Thailand Switchgear Market (2018-2024)-6Wresearch

Market Forecast By Voltage (Low Voltage ( 36 kV)), By Insulation (Medium Voltage (Air, Gas and Others) and High Voltage (Air and Gas)), By Types (Low Voltage (MCB, MCCB, C&R, ACB, COS and Others) and Medium Voltage (Indoor (ISG) and Others including Outdoor, RMU and CSS )), By Verticals (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Power Utilities and Others), By Regions (Northern, Central, North Eastern and Southern ) and Competitive Landscape

Rising infrastructure development, expansion of power transmission and distribution network along with ambitious transportation projects would fuel the growth of Thailand switchgear market during the forecast period. Additionally, large-scale infrastructure and power sector development plans such as the transport infrastructure development master plan 2015-2022 as well as the Thailand Power Development Plan 2015-2036 are expected to further increase the demand for switchgears in Thailand over the coming years.

According to 6Wresearch, Thailand Switchgear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2018-24. According to Thailand’s Alternative Energy Development Plan (2012-2021), Government aims to generate around 6.83 GW from renewable power generation sources such as solar, wind and biomass by 2021. Further, government of Thailand also plans to reduce power generation dependency from gas based power plants to other power generation sources such as hydro, coal, solar, wind and biomass, which would also lead to the growth of the switchgear market in future. Low voltage switchgear segment acquired highest market revenue share in 2017 among all other types due to their high consumption in commercial and residential sectors.

Download Sample Pages@ https://www.6wresearch.com/market-reports/thailand-switchgear-market-2018-2024-forecast-by-low-medium-high-voltage-air-gas-insulation-mcb-mccb-cr-acb-cos-verticals-regions-competitive-landscape.html

Further, by application type, power utility captured the largest revenue share in 2017 followed by Industrial sector, due to high consumption of low, medium and high voltage switchgear in power utility segment. Additionally, government initiatives such as Thailand 4.0 and power development plan 2015-2036 would also fuel the market of switchgear during the forecast period.

The report comprehensively covers Thailand Switchgear Market by voltage, insulation, types, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Historical Data of Global Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size and Forecast of Global Switchgear Market Revenues until 2024

• Historical Data of Thailand Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size and Forecast of Thailand Switchgear Market Revenues until 2024

• Historical Data of Thailand Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size and Forecast of Thailand Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues until 2024

• Historical Data of Thailand Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size and Forecast of Thailand Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume until 2024

• Historical Data of Thailand High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size and Forecast of Thailand High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume until 2024

• Historical Data of Thailand Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2017, By Applications

• Market Size and Forecast of Thailand Switchgear Market Revenues until 2024, By Applications

• Historical & Forecast Data of Thailand Switchgear Regional Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2024

• Market Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends and Developments

• Players Market Share and Competitive Landscape

• Company Profiles

• Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered

The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:

• By Voltage:

o Low Voltage (< 1kV)

o Medium Voltage ( 36 kV)

• By Insulation:

o Medium Voltage:

■ Air Insulated

■ Gas Insulated

■ Others

o High Voltage:

■ Air Insulated

■ Gas Insulated

• By Voltage Types:

o Low Voltage:

■ MCB

■ MCCB

■ COS

■ C&R

■ ACB

■ Others

o Medium Voltage:

■ Indoor Switchgear (ISG)

■ Others (Outdoor, RMU, CSS)

• By Verticals:

o Residential

o Industrial

o Commercial

o Power Utilities

o Others

• By Regions:

o Northern

o Central

o North Eastern

o Southern

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3. Global Switchgear Market Overview

3.1 Global Switchgear Market Revenues (2014 – 2024F)

3.2 Global Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017)

4. Thailand Power Sector Overview

5. Thailand Switchgear Market Overview

5.1 Thailand Switchgear Market Revenues (2014 – 2024F)

5.2 Thailand Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltage (2017 & 2024F)

5.3 Thailand Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2017 & 2024F)

5.4 Thailand Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)

5.5 Thailand Switchgear Market Industry Life Cycle (2017)

5.6 Thailand Switchgear Market Porter’s Five Forces (2017)

6. Thailand Switchgear Market Dynamics

6.1 Impact Analysis

6.2 Market Drivers

6.3 Market Restraints

7. Thailand Switchgear Market Trends

7.1 Development of Smart Grids

7.2 Increasing Use of Gas Insulated Switchgears

8. Thailand Switchgear Market Overview, By Voltage

8.1 Thailand Low Voltage (< 1.1 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

8.1.1 Thailand Low Voltage (< 1.1 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types (2014-2024F)

8.1.2 Thailand Low Voltage ( 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

8.5 Thailand High Voltage (> 36 kV) Switchgear Market Volume (2014-2024F)

8.5.1 Thailand High Voltage (> 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Insulation (2014-2024F)

8.5.1.1 Thailand High Voltage AIS Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

8.5.1.2 Thailand High Voltage GIS Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

8.5.2 Thailand High Voltage (> 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024F)

9. Thailand Switchgear Market Overview, By Applications

9.1 Thailand Residential Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

9.1.1 Thailand Residential Sector Outlook

9.2 Thailand Commercial Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

9.2.1 Thailand Commercial Sector Outlook

9.3 Thailand Industrial Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

9.3.1 Thailand Industrial Sector Outlook

9.4 Thailand Power Utilities Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

9.4.1 Thailand Power Utilities Sector Outlook

9.5 Thailand Other Applications Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

9.5.1 Thailand Other Sectors Outlook

10. Thailand Switchgear Market Overview, By Regions

10.1 Thailand Central Region Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

10.2 Thailand Northern Region Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

10.3 Thailand North Eastern Region Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

10.4 Thailand Southern Region Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

10.5 Thailand Regional Switchgear Market Overview (2014-2024F)

11. Thailand Switchgear Market Key Performance Indicators

11.1 Thailand Government Spending Outlook

11.2 Thailand Export Import Sector Outlook

12. Thailand Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1 Thailand Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Voltage (2024)

12.2 Thailand Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications (2024)

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Thailand Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

13.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By Voltage

14. Company Profiles

14.1 Schneider Electric SE

14.2 ABB Ltd.

14.3 Siemens AG

14.4 Eaton Electric (Thailand) Ltd

14.5 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

14.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.7 Rockwell Automation Inc.

14.8 General Electric Company

14.9 LSIS Co. Ltd.

14.10 Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

15. Strategic Recommendations

16. Disclaimer

List ofFigures

1. Global Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Billion)

2. Global Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2017

3. Thailand Installed Power Generation Capacity, 2010 – 2018 (GW)

4. Thailand Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

5. Thailand Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2017

6. Thailand Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2024F

7. Thailand Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2017

8. Thailand Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2024F

9. Thailand Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2017 & 2024F

10. Thailand Switchgear Market- Industry Life Cycle 2017

11. Thailand Fuel Shares in Power Generation, 2015-2017 (% Share)

12. Thailand Construction Sector Investment, 2013-2019F ($ Billion)

13. Thailand Construction Sector Investment, By Public Sector, 2013-2019F ($ Billion)

14. Thailand Construction Sector Investment, By Private Sector, 2013-2019F ($ Billion)

15. Thailand Foreign Direct Investment By Country, 2017(Jan-Sep) (Million Baht)

16. Thailand Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Million)

17. Thailand Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Million)

18: Thailand Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Volume, 2014 – 2024F (Units)

19. Thailand Medium Voltage AIS Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

20. Thailand Medium Voltage AIS Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Units)

21. Thailand Medium Voltage GIS Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

22. Thailand Medium Voltage GIS Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Units)

23. Thailand Medium Voltage Other Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

24. Thailand Medium Voltage Other Insulated Switchgear Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Units)

25. Thailand High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Million)

26. Thailand High Voltage Switchgear Market Volume, 2014 – 2024F (Units)

27. Thailand High Voltage AIS Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

28. Thailand High Voltage AIS Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Units)

29. Thailand High Voltage GIS Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

30. Thailand High Voltage GIS Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Units)

31. Thailand Residential Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

32. Bangkok New and Existing Condominium Supply, 2012-2017

33. New Supply Residential Units by Locations, 2H 2017

34. Bangkok Condominium Market Supply and Demand, 2012-2H 2017

35. Bangkok Condominium Average Price Trends, 2013-2020F (Baht/sqm)

36. Thailand Commercial Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

37. Healthcare Expenditure in Thailand, 2012-2020F ($ Billion)

38. Bangkok Office Supply and New Supply from 2013-Q3 2017

39. Thailand Industrial Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

40. Thailand Industrial Estate Current Market Supply, 2H 2017

41. Thailand Industrial Estate Market Additional Supply, 2014-2020 (Rai)

42. Thailand Power Utilities Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million

43. Thailand Power Demand Forecast, 2012-2036 (MW)

44. Accumulated Installed Capacity of Renewable Energy (VSPPs/DEDE/PEA), 2016-2036 (MW)

45. Thailand Other Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

46. Thailand Central Region Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Million))

47. Thailand Northern Region Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Million)

48. Thailand Northern Eastern Region Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Million)

49. Thailand Southern Region Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Million)

50. Thailand Actual Government Spending Vs Actual Government Revenues, 2014-2021F (Thai Baht Trillion)

51. Thailand Total Investment as a Percent of GDP, 2014-2022F

52. Thailand Budget Allocation, FY 2018, Million Baht

53. Thailand Export of Goods, 2016-2018F (% YOY)

54. Thailand Import of Goods, 2016-2018F (% YOY)

55. Thailand Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Voltage

56. Thailand Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications

57. Thailand Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

58. Private & Government Spending in Eastern Economic Corridor (2017-22)

59. Planned Infrastructure Upgradation in EEC, 2017

List of Tables

1. Thailand Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

2. Thailand Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

3. Thailand Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

4. Thailand Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

5. Thailand Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

6. Thailand Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

7. Thailand Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

8. Thailand High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

9. Thailand High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

10. Thailand Upcoming Residential Projects

11. Thailand Upcoming Commercial Projects

12. Thailand Upcoming Mall Projects

13. Thailand Upcoming Hotel Projects

14. Thailand Upcoming Manufacturing Project

15. Thailand Export Value Growth of Major Product, 2016-2017, %

16. Thailand Power Development Plan (2018-2024)

17. Thailand Upcoming Transportation Infrastructure Projects

