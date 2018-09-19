Soybean Market 2025 Research report by Overview, Benefits, Capacity and Demands

19th September, 2018- Soybean Market and its derivatives has accounted increasing positive impact on healthy body, food and beverage industry and demand from other industries as well. Compared to several healthy food sources soybeans are coined as “nutritional super power” owing to its biochemical properties such as highest protein content, carbohydrates, substantial unsaturated fat, vitamins, dietary fibers, and minerals. Increasing demand for soybeans have further propelled the market growth owing to its useful phytochemicals which acts as a drug store for treatment and prevention of several chronic diseases.

Top Key Manufacturers of Soybean market are :-

Archer Daniels Midland (US)

Bunge (US)

Cargill (US)

Louis Dreyfus (FR)

SLC Agricola (BR)

Grupo Los Grobogo (AR)

Soybean Market by Product Type:

Yellow Soybeans

Green Soybeans

Other

Soybean Market by Applications:

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Other

Geographical Analysis of Soybean Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Soy oil, other essential ingredients of soybean as compared to other grains, beans and cereals have accounted high content of healthy fat owing to its high usage in processed food such as soymilk, tofu, soy flour (full fat), and refined soybean oil. Soy oil has accounted approximately 8% omega – 3 fatty acid. Soy oil is considered to be highly beneficial for reducing several heart attacks. 30% of the soybean contains both soluble and insoluble carbohydrates and dietary fibers. The soluble carbohydrates include raffinose, stachyose, and sucrose. These carbohydrates are used by intestine to promote bifido bacteria and improve gut functioning owing to reduction of acute diseases like colon cancer, and lower tract bleeding. The vitamins and minerals found in soybeans include both fat and water soluble vitamins. Water soluble vitamins include biotin, riboflavin, thiamine, niacin, choline, inositol, and pantothenic acid. Fat soluble vitamins present in soybeans are Vitamin E and A. These vitamins and minerals are essential for human nutrients owing to its antioxidant properties. Major isoflavones present in soybeans include daidzein, genistein and glycitein. These micronutrients are useful for estrogenic effect and hormone balance.

Increasing chronic diseases such as several cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, malnutrition and cancer have further boosted the demand for soybean over the forecast period. Global soybean industry has been segmented based on lecithin processing type, application, type, and region. China accounted the major customer of soybean from Asia-Pacific region as of 2015 followed by North America as the second largest market in terms of soy-derivatives application. Lecithin processing type segmented the soybean market on the basis of acid, water and enzyme. On the basis of application the soybean market is segmented into food, feed and others such as soy ink, biodiesel, soy crayons, soy based wood adhesives and others. On the basis of type the market is further segmented into soy meal, soybean and soy oil.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Soybean Market Analysis By Regulatory Soybean Market Analysis By Service Type Soybean Market Analysis By Equipment Type Soybean Market Analysis By Service Contract Soybean Market Analysis By Service Provider Soybean Market Analysis By End-User Soybean Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Soybean Companies Company Profiles Of The Soybean Industry

