PP(polypropylene) Series Pleated Filter Cartridge

1. PP1 Pleated Filter Cartridge:

PP1 is made of polypropylene composite membrane by hot melt welding with integral structure. The filter element is 100% tested to ensure the performance of the product.

The relative filtration accuracy and rejection rate are over 90%.

Pure polypropylene health filter material, no dielectric phenomenon, conform to the standard of medicine and food industry.

It can be used for chemical disinfection and repeated on-line steam disinfection high filtration efficiency, high flux, long service life cleaning and regeneration, economical and practical

Filtration of Pharmaceutical Liquid, Biological Products, Plasma, Medicinal Solvents, Pre-filtration of RO and Pre-filtration of Gas

Filtration of chemical solvents, fine chemicals, filtration of edible oils

Mineral water, liquor, syrup, juice and other filtration.

2. PP2 Pleated Filter Cartridge:

PP2 is made of precision polypropylene composite membrane as the filtering medium, and is made by hot melt welding of the whole structure. No adhesive, no dielectric peeling phenomenon. The filter core 100% is tested through strict integrity to ensure product performance. Characteristics:

High filtration accuracy, rejection rate of more than 95%, good chemical compatibility and good acid and alkali resistance.

Pure polypropylene sanitary filter material, no media shedding phenomenon, in line with the pharmaceutical and food industry standards chemical disinfection and repeated on-line steam disinfection high filtration efficiency, high flux, long service life