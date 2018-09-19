Pharmasynth Offers Pharma Franchisee to Interested Business Parties

There are only a few companies that not only caters to their business interests but also at the same time contribute for the betterment of the society. Pharmasynth is one such company that works beyond their business interests with a dedication to serve the ailing humanity of the nation through their world class medicines within affordable prices. The company has started its business operations in the year 1984 and within no time has reached the pinnacle not only for their productivity and quality maintained in the manufacturing of drugs but also their commitment towards the society in offering patriotic range, ethical range and hospital range products into the market. This has earned them a prime place among the manufacturers, traders and medical professionals in the industry. The company has state of the art drug manufacturing units one in Delhi and the other in Haridwar where a range of products like tablets, capsules, ointments, oral liquids, creams, ear drops, enema and many more products are manufactured within various dosage forms maintaining the international standards.

Pharmasynth maintains high standards in their production process by regularly updating their team on the technological changes happening across the industry and implementing them to bring out zero defect products at cost effective prices. Their team of professional consultants are also involved in the development of new molecules and formulations to offer better results for the ailing humanity of the nation. Stringent quality control norms are also maintained right from sourcing the raw materials to consumables and packaging materials to ensure only best quality products are released into the market. Apart from manufacturing the company also offer third party manufacturing services to many other companies in the pharma industry who can avail their production facilities and capacity to bring out their own drugs. In this manner other companies can cut down costs on the overhead expenses and can use the manufacturing facilities of Pharmasynth. The company also offer PCD pharma franchisee to interested parties who can partner with the company for their business interests. One can discuss about pharma franchisee with the company representatives to strike the deal.

Beyond the manufacturing and business interests the company is also actively involved in many social awareness programs conducted by the government as well as private organisations for the betterment of the society. The company also ensure their products reach out to every nick and corner in the country to offer better health care solutions to people across the country through their products.

Address:

Plot No. 190, Old Block E

Dilshad Garden, Block D

Kalander, Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

Delhi

110095

011 – 47 625 786

011 – 47 625 725