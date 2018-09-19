Global Methanol Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2018-2024

The Report in light of Global Methanol Market is the latest extension to the database of Infinium Global Research. This exploration investigates in light of uses, advancement, geology, and sorts. The Report gives a clear Global Methanol Market audit nearby the examination of industry’s gross edge, cost structure, usage esteem, and deal cost. The principle partnership of the Methanol Market, makers, and dealers are profiled in the report close by the latest Industry change present and future examples. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Methanol Market by source (natural gas, coal and others), derivatives (gasoline, formaldehyde, acetic acid, dimethyl ether (dme), biodiesel and other) and end-use industry (chemical, construction, automotive, electronics and others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Methanol Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Methanol Market are BASF SE, SABIC, Methanex Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc. (MGC), Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited(MHTL), Celanese Corporation, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), Zagros Petrochemical Company (ZPC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company and Atlantic Methanol Production Company.

Diverse applications of methanol in various industries boost to boost the methanol market growth

The rapidly growing use of methanol in the energy applications such as automotive fuel, marine fuel, dimethyl ether, bio diesel and others is the driving the growth of methanol market worldwide. According to Trusted source, the emerging energy application consumes 40% of total methanol. In addition, the rising demand of clean burning fuel and fuel substitutes as bio diesel is anticipated to enhance the growth of methanol market. Also, Methanol by-products are used in the several industrial applications including production of petrochemicals, synthesis of chemicals, automotive sector, construction & building and pharmaceuticals. The diverse applications of methanol in various industries is likely to boost the growth of methanol market over the forecast period. However, Flammable property of methanol restricts its use in various applications which may hamper its market growth. Moreover, ongoing research and development activities on the use of methanol as alternative of gasoline products is projected to create the more opportunities in upcoming years.

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share of the methanol market in 2017

Asia pacific accounts for the largest share in the market of methanol. In the Asia-pacific region, china dominates the market of methanol owing to its ongoing industrialization and the availability of coal and natural gas in china. Furthermore, North America and Europe regions are growing with the highest CAGR. The demand of methanol is rising globally, the North America and the Europe regions have Unconventional supply of natural gas that boost the market of methanol in this regions.

Key Developments

Texas new start-up, CI Natgasoline methanol plant marks beginning of new era in US

The commercial start-up of the OCI Natgasoline plant in June 2018 marks the beginning of a new era in the US methanol industry. Natgasoline’s 1.8m tonne/year capacity puts the US on course to satisfying its own demand without imports and becoming a net exporter of methanol

ISO specification a step forward for Methanol as marine fuel

The IMO has invited the International Standards Organisation (ISO) to develop a standard for methanol as a marine fuel in July 2018, in a move hailed by the Methanol Institute as a step forward for the fuel’s commercial adoption.

Methanol-powered Mercedes-Benz buses to run in Assam and Maharashtra, India

The Indian government will give ten new buses to the Assam government that which would be run by methanol as a pilot project for public transportation. Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL) will supply the methanol for the new buses.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global methanol market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of methanol market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the methanol market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the methanol market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.