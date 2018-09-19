Global Floriculture market value is anticipated to grow with Developments in horticulture practices and greenhouse technology.

The study of growing flower bearing plants and foliage is called floriculture also known as flower farming. It also includes cultivation of ornamental plants and production of seeds, grafting, buddings, cuttings and other planting materials. It is the whole development of flowers and ornamentals from seeds to the point of sale.

The demand for flowers is very high in the past few years and is projected to sustain in the forecast period as well. Technological developments in biotechnology and genome sequencing in plants has resulted in the development of new hybrid varieties of flowering plants and also better the yield. Floriculture is transforming into a profitable business due to its high growth potential.

Market views:

Global Floriculture market value is estimated to grow at an ample CAGR over the forecast period.

Drivers and restraints:

Drivers that are influencing Floriculture market growth are advancements in horticulture practices and greenhouse technology, advances in biotechnology and its applications on plants and hastily growing marketable flower trade in developing nations.

The restraints that are limiting the market growth are lack of better transporting facilities in developing nations and rising demand for artificial flowers.

Partition of the Market:

The Floriculture market is partitioned according to product type, application and region. With repct to product type, the market is sectioned into Cut Flowers, Foilage Plants, Potted Plants, Bedding Plants and Others. Cut flowers hold the key market share. It is because cut flowers are easy to handle for export purposes on a commercial scale. Demand for bedding plants is rising as they are being widely used for impermanent seasonal displays around houses and other areas. By Application, the market is divided into Personal Use, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Others. Most of the flowers produced are used for special use either for decorative purpose or gifting.

Geographically the global Floriculture market is partitioned into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the floriculture market. It is due to the presence of the major flower producing countries such as China and India. Also, Japan is one of the major flower consumers in the world. Latin America is the top growing market for floriculture due to the ever rising flower trade in countries such as Colombia and Equador.

Key players of the market:

Prominent players in Floriculture Market are Syngenta Flowers, Karuturi, Rosebud, Beekenkamp, Queens Group, Dutch Flower Group, Washington Bulb, Finlays, Selecta One, and Dümmen Orange.

