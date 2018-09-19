Diesel Particulate Filter Market 2018 Global Trends, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits and Regional Study

Diesel Particulate Filter Market 2018

Diesel Particulate Filter Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Diesel Particulate Filter Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market key players forecast to 2023

Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market Report: Information by vehicle Type (PV, LCV, HCV, Off-Highway Vehicle), Material Type (Cordierite, Silicon Carbide, Ceramic Fibre, Others), Product Type (Regenerating, Disposable), Sales Channel — Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario:

Diesel particulate filter is primarily used to remove diesel particulate matter from the exhaust gas of diesel engines to reduce emissions from diesel cars. Diesel particulate filter is the effective technology used for the control of diesel particulate emissions-including particle mass and numbers-with high efficiencies. Diesel particulate filters are also operative in controlling the solid fraction of diesel particulates, including elemental carbon (soot) and the related black smoke emission.

Global diesel particulate filter market is expected to grow at CAGR of ~8%. Rising environmental and health concerns have compelled governments to impose stringent emission regulations all over the globe to reduce carbon and other particulate discharge from automobiles exhaust. Diesel engines provide better fuel economy than gasoline engine. This benefit drives the production and sales of diesel vehicles all over the globe. Growth in population, urbanization, and increase in purchase power parity have led to a rapid increase in production of automobiles in untapped or developing regions have also expected to fuel the growth of global diesel particulate filter market. There is a continuous increase in investment into the development of the technology to reduce emissions, by manufacturers, which would help them develop better designs of the diesel particulate filter. There is preference for electric vehicles over conventional fuel-based vehicles in developed economies because of rise in awareness about the green technology and incentives and subsidies by governments to promote the use of electric vehicles. Such government initiatives are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The Prominent Players in The Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market Include:

Delphi (US), Tenneco Inc. (US), Faurecia (France), Johnson Matthey (UK), and Bosal International (Belgium). MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), NGK Insulators, LTD. (Japan), Denso (Japan), Donaldson Company Inc. (US), BASF (Germany), and Continental AG (Germany), are among others.

Segmentation: Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market

Global diesel particulate filter market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, product type, material type, sales channel, and region. On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicles (LCV), heavy commercial vehicles (HCV), and off-highway vehicle. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into regenerating type filters, disposable type filters. On the basis of material type, the market has been segmented into cordierite wall flow filters, silicon carbide wall flow filters, ceramic fibre filters, others. On the basis of sales channel, the market has been segmented into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftersales markets.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global diesel particulate filter market has been segmented into the four major regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe is estimated to hold the highest revenue market share throughout the forecast period, owing to the strict emission standards to curb automotive air pollution, which has promoted the use of diesel particulate filter and high diesel vehicle penetration in developed countries in Europe. Furthermore, protection agencies such as International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), UK’s Department for Environment, and Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) demand new and advanced technology in the diesel particulate filters. This is done to reduce the release of particulates in the atmosphere and would increase the market growth in Europe.

The report for Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market of Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied with detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

