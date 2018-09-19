Data Center Interconnect Market 2018 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2023

Market Highlights:

The study indicates that various international brands and new entrants form a competitive landscape in datacenter interconnect market. The key players of the market are indulged into the strategic partnerships, development of new product, acquisitions, and agreements to increase their revenues. The Datacenter Interconnect market has become competitive due to the presence of several established vendors.

For instance, recently in March 21, 2017, the Juniper Networks an American multinational corporation had extended their data center interconnect services. These services incudes open cloud interconnect package that includes dense wavelength division multiplexing optical boards for its QFX10000 Layer 3 spine switch, BTI7800 optical transport switch families and software to manage those systems.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific accounted to have a highest CAGR from countries such China, Japan and India among others. The reason is attributed to rapid adoption of cloud infrastructure and internet. Moreover, increasing R&D and increasing adoption of new technologies with respect to demand for datacenter to manage the high data generated is expected to drive the market in the region. However, North American region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to presence of new technologies and increasing investments in the region.

The factors contributing to the growth of the Data Center Interconnect Market are growing demand for disaster recovery, data backup, and business continuity; and rapid migration to cloud-based services. However, factors such as requirement of high initial investment are hindering the growth of the datacenter interconnect market.

The global data center interconnect market is expected to reach approximately USD 6.5 billion by the end of 2023 with 11% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

The key players in the global data center interconnect market include- Ciena Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), ADVA Optical Networking SE (Germany), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Extreme Networks, Inc. (US), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), and Infinera Corporation (US).

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Data Center Interconnect into device software, tools, application and region.

Type-

Service

Professional services

Managed services

Software

Hardware

Application-

Workload & data storage mobility

Real-time disaster recovery and business continuity

Shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters

End User-

Enterprise

Utility and power

Banking and finance

Media and entertainment

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Others

CSPs

CNPs/ICPs

Government

Others

Region:

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

