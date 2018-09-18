WMK Projects: The Go to in Civil and Building Industry

Operational since 1999, WMK Projects is quite experienced in the building and civil industry offering their services throughout South Africa. The company has completed a large number of construction projects over time and continues to look for better methods and solutions to improve their services.

What WMK Projects assures their clients?

The statistics of WMK Projects says that considering all the units and partners, the company has completed over 400 units with success. The projects covered by WMK includes office blocks and multi-storey buildings, and even internal fit outs. The company assures their clients that they construct long-lasting, durable buildings and designs them uniquely.

Quality Assurance: High-quality materials are used for all building purposes, and the process used is checked over and over again to avoid any discrepancies.

Price Sustainability: WMK Projects always strives to offer the best possible solutions at an affordable rate.

Service Delivery: The company has a good track record of delivering all the services in civil and building industries alike within the stipulated time. Excellence and longevity are their priorities.

During the designing process, WMK Projects always consult their clients and seeks their opinion as to what they prefer and require. One can contact the company at any hour to know about their services. Also, high-quality equipment is transported securely to the working site to ensure quality construction.

Areas where WMK Projects Operate:

Residential: WMK Projects looks into all the construction projects in the residential sector. Constructing buildings from scratch, doing several renovations, and Turnkey units are just some of their areas of operation in the residential sector.

Commercial: In case of commercial zones, the company conducts internal fit-outs as well as whitebox fit-outs. WMK Projects also have skilled workmen to do different types of renovations in the civil and construction industry.

The mission of WMK Projects is to make meaningful contributions in the society by continuously improving their quality and service delivery. All the construction and renovation projects completed by the company are offered at the best value. WMK Projects prioritises their clients and listens attentively to their requirements to provide tailored solutions.

For more information about the services offered by WMK Projects, please visit the website https://wmkprojects.co.za/

About the Company:

WMK Projects have over 18 years of experience in the building and construction industry in South Africa. From designing to construction, the company offers a number of services. WMK Projects aspire to continuously develop their skills and provide feasible solutions to offer the best services to their clients.

Contact:

Table View, 7439, Cape Town

Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 021 553 4304