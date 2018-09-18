MEDIA CONTACT: Adrienne Mazzone amazzone@transmediagroup.com 561-750-9800 X2270

TransMedia Group Celebrates Asia BlockShow 2018

Disruptive Technologies That Continue to Turn Heads this November

Boca Raton, FL., September 13, 2018 – TransMedia Group (www.TrnsMediaGroup.com) a full service PR firm with headquarters in Boca Raton has a far reach to media for the upcoming Asia Blockshow 2018 (https://blockshow.com), November 27-December 1st.

TransMedia Group, one of the country’s leading, multi-lingual public relations and marketing firms serves clients from Israel to New York, Norway to South Africa, Miami to China, makes a big splash for one of its major clients in the blockchain space, Asia Blockshow.

“We’re looking forward to mirror media efforts in the technology, financial, blockchain and cryptocurrency space as our contacts in this space have reported on the most innovative clients such as Timicoin.io, the healthcare technology that makes medical records and patients’ DNA secure and rapidly accessible from anywhere in the world to Protoblock.com a fantasy football cryptocurrency called fantasybits, a blockchain community driven by NFL statistics and a new consensus algorithm for fantasy football,” stated Adrienne Mazzone, President TransMedia Group.

“We’ve already began to share the some of the key note speakers topics and have media gearing up for interviews including Michael Yorba, Chairman & CEO of WFN1 News (www.WFN1.com) and his highly respected show CEO Money in which investors tune in from around the globe,” Mazzone added.

TransMedia Group expertise in the blockchain and cryptocurrency technology has delivered topics that are news in disrupting industries like automotive from ADX365.com, to real estate from APPs such as HomeNinja, to healthercare as mentioned, Timicoin.io.

BlockShow Asia 2018 is superior in a hub for financial information for Asia at this crucial time for Blockchain industry to facilitate networking, marketing, investing, technology sharing and friendly interactions. While last year BlockShow Asia got the ball rolling and attracted over 1500 attendees and 66 sponsors as well as 67 international speakers of high calibre such as Patrick Dai from Qtum, Brock Pierce from EOS, David Orban, Simon Dixon from Bnktothefuture, Mike Kayamori from Quione, Zoe Adamovicz from Neufund, Alexander Ivanov from Waves. This year all efforts are on to outdo that memorable event by bringing together 4000 Blockchain related attendees to reinforce our bonds and build trust among the community.

This year will span five days that include entrepreneurs with real track records, investors, talents, traders, developers and startups.

# # #

Registration for Asia BlockShow Americas 2018 at www.BlockShow.com website and be sure and plug in 20TRANSMEDIAGROUP for your discount.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-750-9800 x2270; amazzone@transmediagroup.com.