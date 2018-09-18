Narrowband IoT Chipset Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024

ed spectrum, narrowband IoT strongly competes with other low-power WAN (LPWAN) technologies such as LoRa and Sigfox. Besides this, narrowband IoT is pampered with a wider base of established vendors and telecom operators.

The global narrowband IoT chipset market could be segmented on the basis of application, device, stationing, and technology. All of the key areas of the market are broadly discussed so as to gain a deep insight into the industry.The report on the international narrowband IoT chipset market is a profound study of the industry which presents some of the most conclusive factors deemed significant for any participant looking to cement its position.

The demand in the world narrowband IoT chipset market is envisaged to testify a telling growth rate on the back of a commanding network coverage and more number of connections provided with the help of narrowband IoT technology. However, the global market is not dependent on just one or two growth factors. The surge in the need for cellular IoT networks is anticipated to raise the bar of growth. On an international platform, the demand could gain strength as consumers become aware of the lower component costs and improvised penetration coverage offered by the narrowband IoT technology.

The shortfall of standardization, high operational expenditure, fragmented nature of the market, and technological dependence for application are the main factors prognosticated to put the brakes on the growth of the narrowband IoT chipset industry. Nevertheless, vendors in the global narrowband IoT chipset market can keep their heads up with the surge in Internet penetration and an augmenting employment of the narrowband IoT technology.