GreatFence.com is the Houston-based fencing and gate supply company that provides residential and commercial properties with pool fences that meet local building codes.

[HOUSTON, 9/18/2018]—GreatFence.com has a collection of aluminum pool fences that provide easy installation even without the help of professionals. The lightweight material makes the fences durable and rust-free despite changes in the weather or temperature.

Additional Security

Pool fences add extra security for swimming pools in homes, hotels, or resorts across the country. They make pools safer, particularly for kids. Owners, however, need to make sure the children cannot bypass the fence.

GreatFence.com says that a high-quality aluminum fence alone is not enough. There are extra features that owners can get to give their fence additional security.

For example, the Magna Latch Pool Gate Lock has a design that stretches above the fence, making it impossible for children to grab the release knob. It is also key lockable and not easily given to force.

Pool Fences that Meet the Standards

GreatFrence.com emphasizes that pool fences need to comply with the Building Officials Code Administrators International (BOCA) standard. The company studies the local building codes of every client as they vary from one state to another.

Generally, BOCA requires pools to have the following:

• At least 48 inches high barriers with less than 4 inches spacing between the pickets

• Not more than 4 inches of space between the bottom of the panel and the ground

• Gates should be self-closing and self-locking

• A locking device with a release system placed 54 inches above the ground

• A 45-inch free vertical space between the bottom rail and the next rail

GreatFence.com explains that the 45-inch free vertical space rule is to make sure children cannot use the gate as a ladder to climb up and over the barrier. The company recommends its STYLE 10 to meet this criterion. This model is ideal for a resident, commercial, or industrial use.

About GreatFence.com

GreatFence.com is one of the leading fence and gate supply companies in the US. The company has been serving homes and businesses with high-quality, 100 percent US-made aluminum fencing and gates for more than 12 years. It has received an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau since 2006.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.greatfence.com/.