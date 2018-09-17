Quality Expert Daryl Guberman Compares Accreditation Bodies ABAC vs. ANAB with Eye-Opening Results

Is there a huge difference between what Accreditation body a business chooses to use? Can a poor choice endanger not only their own integrity but also that of the United States? Accreditation authority Daryl Guberman answers all this and more in a new YouTube video.

New York, NY, USA, September 17, 2018 — What accreditation organization a company chooses can be a very important decision – one that even has national and global security implications. President of Guberman PMC-LLC (http://dguberman.com) and possible Senatorial candidate, Daryl Guberman (http://darylguberman.com), has released a new video (https://youtu.be/1cO53VljkSs) comparing the two main industry choices, the American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC) and the American National Accreditation Board (ANAB). In the video, he goes into deep detail on the remarkable differences between these organizations from the members and nations that sit on their boards all the way to the not-so-hidden ideology and values that are hidden behind the doors of one of these organizations, the ANAB.

“We can’t blame business owners for poor decision making on who they use for accreditation unless they are aware of how serious these decisions can be,” commented Guberman. “This is what motivates my efforts on YouTube and elsewhere to shine a light on this important area.”

According to Guberman’s evidence, which is compelling, the ABAC has a well proven, transparent history of only working with pro-American and pro-democracy entities, even going as far as to make efforts to employ American veterans whenever possible as part of what they see as their civic duty.

On the other hand, the ANAB has signature organizations involved that clearly don’t have the United States or American allies like Israel’s interests at heart, and in some cases are outright enemies of America and Israel. China (with a Chinese national even acting as Chairman), Iran, Russia, Pakistan, North Korea and a handful of other openly antisemitic nations and terrorist-sponsoring nations are included. This gives these countries access to both America and details of the American businesses’ information of all kinds, when they choose to join up with them – which Guberman suggests could explain things like the repeated data breaches experienced with information stolen by China based sources and related issues of concern.

All of this, and more, gives a powerful argument why businesses who believe in America and who oppose antisemitic and authoritarian regimes, should choose not to sign up with the ANAB and if they have, they should act ethically and end their relationship and use ABAC for their accreditation needs. Guberman himself and Gumber-PMC, LLC, are more-than-happy to help provide more information or suggestions in this area for any who reaches out for more information.

To learn more be sure to visit http://dguberman.com and http://darylguberman.com.

