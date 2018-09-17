Dietary Fiber Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2024

The global Dietary Fibre market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% to 11.5% in the forecast period 2019-2024.

Dietary fibre is a type of carbohydrate that cannot be digested by our bodies’ enzymes. It is found in edible plant foods such as cereals, fruits, vegetables, dried peas, nuts, lentils and grains. Dietary fibre helps keep the gut healthy and is important in helping to reduce the risk of diseases such as diabetes and coronary heart disease.

Key Driving Factors of Dietary Fibers

Dietary fibres are characterised by various health benefits including reduced risk of hypertension, obesity, stroke, heart and gastrointestinal diseases which fuels the dietary fibre market. Growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits offered by food or supplements enriched with dietary fibres is expected to further increase the dietary fibre consumption in the coming forecast period. However, strict regulations introduced by regulatory bodies and the FDA on the consumption of dietary fibres is projected to hinder the growth of the global dietary fibre market up to certain level.

Download a sample report here @ https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=1679

Global Dietary Fibre Market, by Type:

Soluble dietary fibre and insoluble dietary fibre. Soluble dietary fibre dissolves in water to form a gel-like material. It helps to lower blood cholesterol and glucose levels. Insoluble dietary fibres are tough matter found in whole grains, nuts, and fruits and veggies that doesn’t dissolve in water. Soluble dietary fibres accounted for the largest market share in 2016 as compared to insoluble dietary fibres.

Global dietary fibre market, Based on application:

Food, beverage, pharmaceutical and animal feed. The food segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to growing awareness as well as the tremendous development of the organic food industry.

Global Dietary Fibre Market, By Sources:

Fruit and vegetables, cereals and grains, legumes and others. Cereals and Grains will generate high revenue due to rising consumption of cereals & grains as they have high fibre content and exhibit several benefits including reduction of risk of heart diseases, asthma and cancer growth. Followed by fruit and vegetables and legumes. Other sources of dietary fibre include beans, nuts, dried fruits, etc.

Get more details about this report @ Click Here

Geographically, North American region accounted for the largest share in the dietary fibre market. North America region accounted for the largest share in the dietary fibre market in 2016. The largest share can be attributed to the increase in demand for various dietary fibre- fortified products in the U.S. and Canada. Consumers preference for healthy lifestyle accompanied by government educational campaign over clean eating will propel demand and increase in aging population that are seeking for healthy alternatives to prevent and control diseases will further enhance business expansion in Asia Pacific region.

Buy this report @ https://axiommrc.com/buy-now/?

Global Dietary Fibre Market, Key participants:

Cargill, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, Kerry Group plc, Roquette Frères S.A., Südzucker AG, J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH & Co KG, Nexira SAS, Grain Processing Corporation, and Lonza Group AG. Most of the prominent companies are aiming at capturing the considerable market share through new product development and expansion policies at global level. Technological advancements, financial flexibility and improvements for investing in the optimal strategies will provide long term growth opportunities for the market players in the dietary fibre market.

About Us:

Axiom Market Research & Consulting, a global market research firm driven with a simple aim of providing key actionable data to companies for taking informed business decisions pertaining to their marketing strategy, investments, new product launch, market competition etc.

Our creative research approaches help us to extract, analyze and compare markets along with peer markets, main or parent market, application and end user industries, competitive landscape and qualitative figures to arrive at market numbers. Backed by a team of experienced analyst, who have worked with leading research firms and delivered number of market research projects globally, Axiom Market Research & Consulting is able to cater to all market research and business consulting requirements.

With a worldwide client base, Axiom Market Research & Consulting aims to be a global leader and defacto partner in your company’s growth.

Contact Details:

Manish Shelar

Telephone: +1 (845) 875-9786

Fax number: +1 (845) 503-2379

Email: sales@axiommrc.com

Copyright © 2018 Axiom MRC