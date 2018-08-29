Worldwide High Temperature Insulation Materials Market By Type, Temperature Range, End Users Outlook 2024

High temperature insulation materials play a very important role in the various chemical process to retain loss of energy occurring through the surfaces of the containers. The thermal conductivity of the insulation materials depend on porosity, pore shape and size. The materials used in the insulation have a porosity of more than 40% to 90%. In extreme conditions, the porosity of the materials is maintained at 99%.

The global high temperature insulation materials market is mainly segmented on the basis of type of high temperature insulation materials, temperature range, end users and by region/country. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Ceramic Fibers, Insulating Firebricks (IFB), Calcium Silicate and Others. The Ceramic Fibers are further sub segmented by Refractory Ceramic Fibers – RCF, Low Bio-Persistent Ceramic Fibers and Polycrystalline Ceramic Fibers. Insulating firebricks are further segmented as, acidic, basic and neutral refractory bricks.

Get the Free Sample Report:

https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=1336&utm_source=link_MD&utm_medium=link_MD

The type of Calcium silicate studied in the report are lightweight, medium dense and dense. The other type of high temperature insulation materials include, perlite, vermiculite and microporous materials. By temperature range the market is segmented into two major types such as, 600°C -1,500°C and 1,500°C & Above. By end users market is segmented as petrochemicals, ceramics, glass, aluminum, iron & steel, cement, refractory, metallurgy and other end users.

The report includes market size estimation for the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Key companies which lead the high temperature insulation materials market are profiled in the report such as Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd., RHI AG, Mitsubishi Plastics Inc., 3M Company, Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Etex Group, Dyson Group PLC, Unifrax I LLC and Almatis GmbH. The company profiles include, business overview of the company, financial highlights, products and recent developments related to high temperature insulation materials market.

Browse The Report: https://axiommrc.com/product/1336-high-temperature-insulation-materials-market-report/

Other companies considered in the report for the market size estimation and competitive landscape section of the report include, Adl Insulflex Inc., Bnz Materials Inc., Cellaris Ltd., Cotronics Corporation, ETS Schaefer Corp., Hi-Temp Insulation Inc., Ibiden Co., Ltd., Insulcon Group, M.E Schupp Industriekeramik GmbH & Co., Pacor Inc., Par Group, Prairie Ceramic Corp., Pyrotek Inc., Rath AG, Skamol A/S among other companies.