Lexis Conferences Welcomes you all the participants around the globe to attend World Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiothoracic Surgery Congress going to be held on Aug 28-29, 2019 in Dubai with the theme: Development and Compatibility towards Equal Care for Children with Cardiac Problems. On behalf of management, we are delighted to welcomes all the eminent researchers, students and delegates to take part in this upcoming conference to witness the fruitful discussions on latest research work in the field of Pediatrics and Child healthcare.

The aim of Pediatric Cardiology 2019 is to bring together all professionals involved in the care of children’s heart disease and congenital heart disease of all ages, from the fetus to the aged. The Congress will provide a unique opportunity to meet the leaders of specialties worldwide; to learn about the latest innovations and the results of procedures; and to contribute to the discussions, debates and plenary sessions with renowned speakers.

Accordingly, the scientific session is carefully planned to address all interests and expertise with concentration streams on Pediatric Cardiology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Interventional & Diagnostic Cardiac Catheterization, anaesthesia, Pediatric Heart Transplantation, intensive care, Cardiovascular Risk Factors, Pediatric Cardiac Nanomedicine, Myocarditis and Cardiomyopathies, Pharmacology of Antiarrhythmic Drugs, Cardiac nursing and Cardiovascular Imaging-MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine.