Global LASIK Eye Surgery Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

The LASIK eye surgery market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). Laser-assisted in Situ Keratomileusis (LASIK) is the most common surgery method used to correct vision errors such as Myopia, Hyperopia, and Astigmatism. The global eye surgery market has been growing significantly due to various factors such as technological advancement and innovations. Rising awareness among people is one of the major reasons for the growth of this market. Increasing vision defects due to pollution, consistent use of computers and mobile phones, atmosphere and so on creates demand for eye surgeries across the globe. This surgery is considered to be effective due to various aspects such as fast recovery time, high precision, shorter hospital stays and less blood loss. Growing health concern among the people across the globe and rising disposable income will further boost the market growth. However, there are some factors acting as barrier for this market which includes high price of the treatment and unfavorable reimbursement policies.

The global LASIK eye surgery market can be segmented based on vision error, end user and types. Based on the vision error, the market is further bifurcated as myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism. On the basis of end users, the market is diversified as hospitals, eye care clinic and LASIK centers. As per type, the market is sub-divided as wavefront optimized, wavefront-guided and topography-guided.

The global LASIK eye surgery market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. The regions analyzed in the report involve North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific which includes India, Japan and China are considered to be the fastest growing LASIK eye surgery market due to rapid developing healthcare technologies nd significant pool of eye patients. The North America dominates the whole market due to development of innovative technologies, highest healthcare spending and growing awareness. Europe covers considerable market share due to cohesive government policies and funds for R&D to explore eye care treatment.

The companies contributing in the global market includes Alcon, Bausch&Lomb, and Novartis, Allergan, Topcon cooperation and Johnson&Johnson. The companies are offering innovative products and equipment for better eye care. The companies are focusing on product launch, merger and acquisition, collaboration and partnerships and geographical expansion to stay competitive. For an instance: The LASIK Vision Institute in February 2018 opened a center in Duluth, Georgia. The center will have the latest in FDA-approved technology, topography-guided LASIK technology.

