Global Ethernet Cable Market to reach a market size of $1.1 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Ethernet Cable Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Ethernet Cable is expected to attain a market size of $1.1 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.
The Copper Cable market dominated the Global Ethernet Cable Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Fiber-Optic Cable market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.9% during (2016 – 2022).
The Industrial market dominated the Global Ethernet Cable Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Broadcast market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.3% during (2016 – 2022).
The Asia-Pacific market dominated the Global Ethernet Cable Market by Country in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 14.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.9% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, the 110.8,533 market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.3% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Ethernet Cablehave been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Belden Inc., General Cable, Nexans, Anixter Inc., Siemens AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Schneider Electric, and Rockwell Automation.
Global Ethernet Cable Market Segmentation
By Type
Copper Cable
Fiber-Optic Cable
By Application
Industrial
Telecom & IT
Broadcast
Enterprise
Others
By Geography
North America Ethernet Cable Market
US. Ethernet Cable Market
Canada Ethernet Cable Market
Mexico Ethernet Cable Market
Rest of North America Ethernet Cable Market
Europe Ethernet Cable Market
Germany Ethernet Cable Market
UK. Ethernet Cable Market
France Ethernet Cable Market
Russia Ethernet Cable Market
Spain Ethernet Cable Market
Italy Ethernet Cable Market
Rest of Europe Ethernet Cable Market
Asia-Pacific Ethernet Cable Market
China Ethernet Cable Market
Japan Ethernet Cable Market
India Ethernet Cable Market
South Korea Ethernet Cable Market
Singapore Ethernet Cable Market
Taiwan Ethernet Cable Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethernet Cable Market
LAMEA Ethernet Cable Market
Brazil Ethernet Cable Market
Argentina Ethernet Cable Market
UAE Ethernet Cable Market
Saudi Arabia Ethernet Cable Market
South Africa Ethernet Cable Market
Nigeria Ethernet Cable Market
Rest of LAMEA Ethernet Cable Market
Companies Profiled
Belden Inc.
General Cable
Nexans
Anixter Inc
Siemens AG
Hitachi, Ltd
Schneider Electric
Rockwell Automation
