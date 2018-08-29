Buy Modafinil in the UK to Beat Insomnia and Improve Daily Functioning

For most people, getting a good night’s sleep is as easy and natural as breathing. For many others however getting a good night’s sleep can be very difficult. Sleeplessness is very unhealthy because deep, restorative sleep facilitates the brain and body to function optimally the next day. A good sleep also allows you to process information accurately.

If you do not process information adequately, you will not be able to judge correctly and your insight and memory will be adversely affected. While many people have occasional insomnia, true insomnia is defined as persistent difficulty with either getting to sleep, staying asleep or poor sleep quality in spite of time and opportunity.

This sleeping behaviour will eventually impact on your health.

Sleep deprivation can be the cause or effect of psychiatric, neurological or physical disorders. Life circumstances can also result in a lack of sleep, with accompanying depression and anxiety in some cases. Major life stressors such as divorce, bereavement or financial problems can lead to sleep deprivation.

Disrupted sleep will have a negative effect on many areas of one’s personal and work life including daytime lack of concentration; poor memory and learning skills; poor judgement and heightened emotional responses and irritability.

There is also the increased risk of car accidents and accidents in the workplace due to poor concentration. Lack of sleep is also damaging to the immune system and could eventually lead to the risk of heart disease.

Practical tips for people to consider to develop healthy sleep patterns:

•Practice going to sleep and waking up at a regular time.

•Avoid ‘lying-in’ to catch up on sleep or taking daytime naps.

•Do not do strenuous physical exercise for a few hours before normal bedtime.

•Do not watch television in bed or use electronic devices, such a cell phones and iPads, 30 minutes prior to going to bed.

•Do not consume stimulants, such as alcohol (especially red wine), coffee or cigarettes for at least three hours before bedtime.

•People should avoid eating tyramine containing foods such as cheese, bacon or avocado as it causes the release of a stimulant called norepinephrine which prevents sleep. However, eating carbohydrates releases serotonin which assists sleep.

Symptoms of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness

• Finding difficulty in waking in the morning

• Feeling very sleepy with a lack of energy during the day. Not feeling recharged

• Feeling the need to take naps frequently

• Feeling anxious or irritable during the day

• Difficulty concentrating

• Falling asleep during daily activities, such as watching TV, eating a meal, or driving a vehicle

Possible Causes of Obstructive Sleep Apnoea

Obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) is the most common type of sleep apnoea and is caused by complete or partial obstructions of the upper airway. It is characterized by repetitive episodes of shallow or paused breathing during sleep, despite the effort to breathe, and is usually associated with a reduction in blood oxygen levels.

These episodes of decreased breathing, called “apnoea’s” (literally, “without breath”), typically last 20 to 40 seconds. It is normal for the muscle and soft tissues in the throat to relax and collapse to a certain extent while one is sleeping. For most people this will not cause breathing problems.

In people with OSA the airway has narrowed as the result of several factors, which include:

Excess Weight – excessive body fat increases the bulk of soft tissue in the neck.

Being male – it is not known why OSA is more common in men than in women, but it may be related to diverse patterns of body fat distribution

Being middle aged – although OSA can occur at any age, it is more prevalent in people who are over 40, according to research online.

Having a large neck – men with a collar size greater than around 43cm (17 inches) have an increased risk of developing OSA due to the larger quantity of soft tissue.

Excessive alcohol consumption – drinking alcohol, especially before you go to bed, can make snoring and sleep apnoea worse

Smoking – you are more likely to develop sleep apnoea if you smoke

Menopause in women – the vast changes in hormone levels during the menopause may cause sleep apnoea due to the throat muscles relaxing more than usual

A genetic disposition – genes inherited from your parents can make you more prone to OSA

Nasal congestion – OSA occurs more often in people with nasal congestion, such as a deviated septum, where the tissue in the nose that divides the two nostrils is bent to one side

The Benefits You Can Derive from Modafinil

Nootropics are substances that improve cognitive functioning, particularly memory, creativity, and motivation in healthy individuals. Modafinil tablets are considered to be a “wakefulness agent” rather than a stimulating agent, but many users of nootropics use it for heightened concentration and focus.

One of our pharmaceutical representatives had this to say about modafinil: “It is one of the more well-known and widely-consumed remedies. The medication was initially developed as a treatment for narcolepsy, a long-term neurological disorder that involves a decreased ability to regulate sleep-wake cycles. Symptoms include periods of excessive daytime sleepiness that usually last from seconds to minutes and may occur at any time.”

She added, “Modafinil has a beneficial effect on thought and reasoning capabilities while also improving concentration and focus. Scientists theorise that modafinil is effective because it boosts adrenaline and dopamine neurotransmission enough to improve cognitive functioning, but not enough to create addiction.”

