The definition of the hoverboard or gyropode

The hoverboard or more often called Segway is an electrical device designed to move a few inches from the ground as we saw in the famous film "Back to the Future" however the technical developments have simply allowed the developed on wheels. But be sure, the Lexus model resembling that of the film will soon be available for sale and will thus have a real revolution in this environment.

Gyropods are a real modern and “effective” means of transport, indeed they were designed to discover a new kind of what could be called new generation electric skateboard.

Why buy a Hoverboard

A hoverboard is an object more and more fashionable and especially ECOLOGICAL, which is extremely important in our current society. It will allow you to move every day and especially in fast manner without danger. Just look at the speeds offered by the ranges, you can find up to 40km / h for the most successful.

If you are afraid of having a very low autonomy think, some models offer for example reach 40km with the biggest batteries … His dream leash right?

More pollution, more noise due to a heat engine (indeed the Brushless motors are ultra silent …) and above all a speed and autonomy up to your expectations. You understand that we did not find any inconvenience to these futuristic machines. Believe us by moving to your city or neighbourhood with a Segway all your neighbours will want the same.

Are you afraid of hurting yourself? No risk at least by respecting certain instructions and wearing several protections especially for the youngest. The monologues are equipped with Gyroscope allowing to have an infallible balance but also a safety in case of fall, thus the handling is very fast even for the people not practising gliding sports. This is why we advise you to choose a high-end and non-Chinese model on online sales platforms because the gyroscope will not do their job well.

The benefits of Hoverboard

The benefits and the reasons why you must let yourself be tempted are still many but it is better to let them discover for yourself during the first uses because believe us the sensations are incomparable! The feeling of surfing and/or slipping on asphalt is excellent.

One of the best reasons to be tempted is the agility of a hoverboard or smartboard indeed you can turn on yourself and it will understand perfectly or you want to go through the movements of your body. Unlike skateboards that can simply go forwards and backwards.