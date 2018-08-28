Population Health Management Market to Perceive an Aggrandizing Growth by 2023: Prognosticates MRFR

MarketResearchFuture.com Recently Added Premium Research Reports on ”Global Population Health Management Market 2023” Which Gives in-depth Analysis of Regional data with Size and Share of Top 10 Players in the Globes.

Population health management is expected to reach $44.37 billion by the end of the forecast period growing at a CAGR of ~21.2%.

Key players of Global Population Health Management Market:

Allscripts, Inc.; Cerner Corporation; Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, McKesson Corporation, Wellcentive, Inc., Epic Corporation, Inc., IBM Corporation etc.

Market Scenario:

Population health management is the aggregation and analysis of patient data across multiple health domains and data resources, so as to improve both clinical and financial outcomes. The explosive growth of healthcare data availability which includes clinical data, market data etc. is creating a new set of opportunities and challenges for healthcare industry. In 2012 alone worldwide digital healthcare data was estimated to be around 500 petabytes and is expected to reach 25,000 petabytes by 2020. On the other hand there has been deterioration in clinical outcomes in spite of huge expenditure on healthcare. The U.S. alone spend a whopping 16% of its GDP on healthcare in 2015. Despite this huge GDP expenditure the United States doesn’t even rank in the top 10 best public health care systems with countries such as Denmark ranking higher than it. Thus the extreme need to fill in the gap between expenditure and outcomes is the most critical driving factor for population health management market. Other market driving factors include

Explosion in digitization and computerization of data coupled with the growing processing power and inter-connectivity of systems.

Need for containing the huge increase in healthcare expenditure

Demand for value-based care delivery, leading to change from fee-for-service to a value-based payment model

Implementation of Affordable Care Act and Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program coupled with Medicare initiative to penalize unnecessary patient readmissions.

The restraints on the market are:

Technical and barriers such as differential file formats, differential data sources such as paper, graphs etc.

Technological barriers such as problems with data collection and processing, integration of multi-point and multi-sectorial cross channel data etc.

Security concerns such as legal restrictions, data security and privacy concerns etc.

Segments:

The Global Population Health Management Market is segmented on the basis of component. Based on the component, the market has been segmented as software and service. Based on applications, the market has been segmented into healthcare economics and resource management, healthcare coordination & consultancy, clinical and compliance studies and surveillance and others. Based on the delivery mode, the market has been segmented into on-premise, web and cloud based & mobile based and on the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, government organizations and others

Regional Analysis:

U.S. accounts for the maximum market share of the global population health management market and is expected to hold this position in the near future. This can be attributed to transition to value-based care delivery, leading to change from fee-for-service to a value-based payment models. The regulatory changes in the U.S. such as implementation of Affordable Care Act and Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program coupled with Medicare initiative to penalize unnecessary patient readmissions will strengthen the position of the U.S. Europe will be the second largest market. However Asia pacific will be the fastest growing market and the growth will be led by China, and India as these nations have huge population with an urgent need to avoid any future extreme healthcare expenditure and the possibilities of achieving highest benefit is in these regions.

Brief Toc:

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.2.2.1 Assumptions

1.2.2.2 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research:

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porters Five Forces Model

4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.4 Threat Of New Entrants

4.5 Threat Of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity Of Rivalry

…Continued!

