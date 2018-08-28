Nitrochlorobenzenes Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2020

Nitrochlorobenzene is an organic compound which is used as a precursor and intermediate for variety of chemicals and products. Nitrochlorobenzene is a common precursor in the production of industrially useful compounds, including common antioxidants found in rubber. In addition, nitrochlorobenzene is an important intermediate in the preparation of dyes, pharmaceutics, and pesticides. Commercially nitrocholorobenzene is manufactured by nitration of benzene using nitric and sulfuric acids mixture. Ortho, metal, and para isomers of nitrochlorobenzene have different properties from each other. O-nitrochlorobenzene crystallizes in light yellow, monoclinic needles. It is soluble in benzene, hot ethanol and diethyl ether and insoluble in water. M-nitrochlorobenzene is a pale yellow crystalline solid, which can exist as labile or stable form in the solid state. M-nitrochlorobenzene is soluble in diethyl ether, benzene, acetone, chloroform, and hot ethanol and insoluble in water. P-nitrochlorobenzene crystallizes in light yellow monoclinic prisms. It is soluble in diethyl ether, benzene and hot ethanol and insoluble in water.

Nitrochlorobenzene is used as an intermediate and precursor in the preparation of a variety of derivatives and chemicals. Nitrochlorobenzene can also be used as a reagent for the detection and determination of nicotinamide, nicotinic acid and other pyridine compounds. Nitrochlorobenzene is also an important precursor for pesticides and pharmaceuticals. In addition, nitrochlorobenzene is used as a solvent for gums, waxes, tars, rubbers, oils and asphalt, as an insecticide for termites and locust borers and as an ingredient of metal polish liquids. Reductive alkylation of the nitro group results in secondary aryl amines, which are useful antioxidants for rubber. P-nitrochlorobenzene is used principally in the production of intermediates for sulfur dyes. Typical intermediates manufactured from the para isomer are, p-anisidine, p-phenlenediamine (Fast Red CG base), p-aminophenol, p-nitrophenol, p-phenylenedi-amine, 2 choro-p-anisidine (Fast Red R base), 2,4-dinitro-1-cholorobenzene and 1,2-dichloro-4-noitrobenzene. Other uses include photo chemicals, pharmaceuticals, rubber chemicals, and insecticides. O-nitrochlorobenzene is used in the synthesis of azo dye intermediates, eg. o-nitroaniline (Fast Orange GR Base),o-chloroniline (Fast Yellow G Base), o-phenetidine, o-anisidine (fast Red BB Base) and o-aminophenol. O-nitrochlorobenzene is also used in agriculture chemicals and corrosion inhibitors.

The growth in the end user industries is expected to be the major driving factor for the growth of nitrochlorobenzene market. Since, nitrochlorobenzene is an important precursor for number of pesticides and pharmaceuticals, the growth of fertilizer and pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the consumption of nitrochlorobenzene. In addition, rising demand from emerging economies such as China and India due to rapid urbanization and economic development is expected to drive the growth of nitrochlorobenzene market. However, environmental regulations and availability of substitutes could hamper the growth of this market.

Nitrochlorobenzene is a versatile chemical compound and has a global market due to its vast applications and importance in various end user industries. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for nitrochlorobenzene. China is the largest country market for nitrochlorobenzene, accounting for majority of the global market. The rapid development of China’s pharmaceutical, dyes, pesticides and rubber chemicals industry has increased the demand and consumption of nitrochlorobenzene. In addition, North America and Europe are other major markets for nitrochlorobenzene.

Some of the key players in nitrochlorobenzene market are BASF (Germany), Dow Chemical (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Toray Industries (Japan), Eastman Chemical Company(U.S.), Monsanto (U.S.) and Evonik Industries (Germany) among others.

