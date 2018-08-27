“Rev. Sidney Smith Writes an Eye-opening book about new revelations from God.”

The book “The Almighty’s Religion for the Universe” by Rev. Sidney Smith is a book that shows a corroboration of science and religion. Offering new revelations from God verifying and confirming the truth about creation, the universe, man purpose on Earth, and our world. The insights and accounts are the author’s own revelation and interpretation of God’s message that he received in his search for God through his studies, reading the Bible and comparing other religions and their Gods.

Each section of the book covers topics that are worthy to ponder and allows man to perceive that there is no reward or punishment for coming to terms with what the Creator has revealed to mankind. To take away the fear of a hell and give a sense of immortality in lieu of a heavenly paradise. Nevertheless, this book will show mankind something different about man’s creation and the purpose of his creation. It’s a matter of life before birth (reincarnation).

This book is recommended for readers of all ages looking for an enlightening and compelling read. The brief and concise messages delivered by the author will surely elucidate people on truth about creation, God, the universe, our world, and purpose for mankind’s existence on our planet Earth. Find out more about the book by visiting The Almighty’s Religion for the Universe.org. Paperback and kindle version sold thru amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Almightys-Religion for the Universe-Sidney-Smith/dp/1643670158

The Almighty’s Religion for the Universe

Written by: Rev. Sidney Smith

Published by: URLink Print and Media

Published date: 2018

Official Website: The Almighty’s Religion for the Universe.org

Available on Amazon.com for Paperback (9.99 USD) & Kindle(2.99 USD)

https://www.amazon.com/Almightys Religion-Universe-Sidney-Smith/dp/1643670158

About the Author

Rev. Sydney Smith attended the University of the District of Columbia, majoring in Social work. He attended Lincoln University and received a Masters Degree in Human Services. Rev. Sidney Smith served as director of several social services organization in the D. C. Metropolitan area. He was the co-founder of a homeless shelter for victims of domestic violence. He served as the executive director for twenty years. He has received many awards, certificates and honors in working with the disadvantaged homeless population, victims of domestic violence, and youth needing help to adjust to social life within their community. He is a ordained minister and has acquired mention from various religious and political leaders. He grew up in New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D. C. He currently resides in Annandale, Va. with his wife of 38 years.