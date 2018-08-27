Generate High Quality Leads with Cogniter’s Mobile App Marketing Services

Gone are the days when apps were considered just animated mobile games for bored teenagers, or an addition to a business’ marketing campaign.

Today, time spent on mobile apps has already passed the time spent on the desktop, with 80% of our time spent in our phones is in apps, NOT in the web browser. You need a mobile-centric marketing campaign along with a web-based marketing campaign to achieve desired marketing goals.

Mobile-centric campaigns carry unique advantages that allow you to leverage real-time behaviors to achieve exponential results.

Mobile campaigns need to be designed with simplicity and the short attention span of mobile users in mind. This is what Cogniter Technologies has achieved so far in providing user-centric and seamless mobile app marketing services to our valuable clients.

Here You See Some of the Strategies We Adopt:

• Store Optimization

• Landing Pages / App Page or Website

• Extensive research

• App Submission to PR Sites

• App Submission to Review Sites

• App Promotion Via Social Media

• App Advertising and More

By having a good idea of these factors before development, we ensure that the app is marketed to the proper audience and we incorporate these mobile marketing strategies as a result. We offer the opportunity to easily market developer’s products directly to their target audiences in the areas of public relations, product placement, marketing plans and promotional strategies.

