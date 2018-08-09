Software Defined Security (SDS) Market 2018 Global Leaders: IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Cisco systems Inc, Citrix systems Inc, Symantec Corporation

Market Scenario:

The major growth driver of Software-Defined Security Market includes growing demand for increased server security by enterprises, growing market of cloud based infrastructure and rising demand for managing unstructured data of business intelligence among others.

Hence the market for Software-Defined Security Market is expected to grow at highCAGR (2016-2022).

However, lack of technical expertise and threat to data security are some of the factors which are hindering the growth of Software-Defined Security Market.

Major Key Players:

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Cisco systems Inc. (U.S.)

EMC Corporation (U.S.)

VMware Inc. (U.S.)

Citrix systems Inc. (U.S.)

Fujitsu LTD. (Japan)

Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

Ericsson Inc. (Sweden)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Dell Inc. (U.S.)

Objective Study of Software-Defined Security Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Software-Defined Security Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To Analyze the Software-Defined Security Market based on various factors- porters five force analysis, mega trend analysis, macroeconomic indicators etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by deployment, by solution, by application and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Software-Defined Security Market.

Segments:

Global Software-Defined Security Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Deployment: Cloud and on-premise

Segmentation by Solution: abstraction, automation, orchestration, scaling and APIs among others.

abstraction, automation, orchestration, scaling and APIs among others. Segmentation by Application: Telecommunication, cloud service provider, government, education and healthcare among others.

Regional Analysis of Software-Defined Security Market:

North America is dominating the Global Software-Defined Security Market with the largest market share in the region, and therefore accounting for high million and is expected to grow over in million by 2022.

Industry News:

Symantec Corporation has acquired Blue coat, Inc. in August 2016 to implement its integration strategy and thus accelerating its commitment to innovate cyber security solution.

Intel Corporation has launched software defined security controller in year 2014. The software has defined to provide security to hybrid data centers and other software defined infrastructure.

Target Audience:

Research Organizations

IT service operators

Telecommunications

Investment firms

Corporate

Resellers and Distributors

Government Agencies

