Network as a Service Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends and Segments by Forecast to 2022

The network as a service (NaaS) market is growing rapidly with the emerging need of connecting various devices wirelessly. The growing demand of the NB-IoT solutions among the enterprise companies help to increase the utilization of their assets in the optimum way, the usage of these solutions caters in creating the standardization in 3rd generation partnership projects, provides robust authentication and for global coverage.

During the study it was found that the network function visualization (NFV) in the Network as a Service Market is emerging rapidly. It enables the smartphone to interact with something in close proximity. It provides connectivity between two devices which are active at the same time and are able to send and receive data in the real time. The technology helps in transmission and receiving of data by the use of radio waves. This is followed by bandwidth on demand which is utilized for network connectivity service that allows the user to request bandwidth at the desired level as and when they are required. It also allows the individual to customize the connectivity parameter by providing the control to the user.

Network as a Service (NaaS) Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period and expected to reach market size of USD 126.8 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Alcatel Lucent (U.S.)

Brocade Communications Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Ciena Corporation (U.S)

Cisco Systems (U.S.)

IBM Corp. (U.S.)

Juniper Networks (U.S.)

NEC Corp. (Japan)

VMware (U.S.)

Aryaka Networks Inc. (U.S.)

AT&T (U.S.)

Study Objectives of Global Network as a Service (NaaS) Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global network as a service (NaaS) market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global network as a service (NaaS) market market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

Network as a Service (NaaS) Market:

Global Network as a Service (NaaS) Market has been segmented on the basis of type, service, component, deployment and end-user. Type comprises of local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN). Service comprises of network virtual function (NVF), WAN connection, Data Center, Bandwidth On Demand, and others.

Component comprises of Infrastructure and technological service. Deployment comprises of On Cloud and On Premises. Whereas, end-user includes IT & telecommunication, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to propel the market due to the intense research and development in the field of telecom industry technology related to network expansion, high penetration of Internet of Things, and growth of a number of IoT and cloud related technology in the region. Europe has been benefitted mainly due to the extensive initiatives taken by government. Whereas, Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth due to increasing awareness among individual, and development of technology hubs in the region.

North America region is expected to hold a highest market share with the existence of early technology adopters in the region. The region also has existence of technologically advanced countries such as U.S. and Canada which are promoting the application related network as a service (NaaS) market.

Intended Audience:

Network infrastructure providers

Wireless infrastructure provider

SDN solution providers

Cloud and virtualized datacenters

Mobile network operators

