California Entertainment Insurance Agency Discusses Production Insurance

Los Angeles, California (webnewswire) August 9, 2018 – MFE Insurance, a California entertainment insurance agency, recently published a blog post explaining the importance of securing production insurance, which covers liabilities related to the production of movies, plays, web series, and other artistic performances. This type of insurance is imperative when it comes to protecting your own investment in the production, as well as the financial well-being of your employees and the quality of their work environment.

Production insurance covers a wide range of on-the-job accidents in the form of general liability, commercial auto, and workers compensation policies, among others. It can help make payments to employees who hurt themselves on set and may also cover accidents involving work vehicles and loss or damage to cars, cameras, and other equipment. A production insurance policy can also cover financial losses and breaches in data, such as the loss of a hard drive containing sensitive personal data like employees’ social security numbers. Combining policies can provide you with comprehensive coverage to give you peace of mind and financial security.

Having production insurance could be the difference between paying a manageable amount for liabilities or being forced to cease production in order to make payments. Insurance can cover the lost wages and medical bills of an injured employee, helping you avoid lawsuits. It can also ensure that damaged vehicles and equipment are replaced quickly, allowing you to maintain your production schedule and avoid going over budget. Certain insurance policies, such as errors and omissions insurance and cyber liability insurance, can help you pay for legal fees related to lawsuits and public relations services regarding use of intellectual property and data breaches. Having production insurance protects you and your employees from unreasonable financial burden and encourages a supportive working environment.

Speak to a professional entertainment insurance agency for more information about how to obtain production insurance. MFE Insurance can insure a wide range of productions, from film to web to theatre projects, and has years of experience with creating customized insurance packages for the various needs of the production industry. The agency can be contacted at 213-266-7990 or online at http://www.mfeinsurance.com/. MFE Insurance is based in Los Angeles and can provide coverage for productions taking place across the country.

