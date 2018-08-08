Wireless Charging Market – Developments and Trends, Potential of the Market from 2017-2023

Market Highlights

Growing semiconductor industry is one of the major driving factor of this market. The global semiconductor industry is estimated to be at market size of more than USD 400 billion in the year 2017 and this is one of the major factor which is supporting the market of wireless charging. Semiconductor industry is very wide and consist thousands of products. Components which are essential for wireless charging receivers or transmitters are manufactured and developed by companies who are playing major role in the semiconductor industry. High development and high investment in R&D for the new product development is leading to the growth of both, wireless charging market as well as overall semiconductor industry.

Companies such as Qualcomm, Samsung, Texas Instruments who are driving the industry growth of semiconductor are working in advanced environment for the development of wireless charging solutions.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2744

The global Wireless Charging market is expected to reach USD 24.05 billion by the end of 2023 with 32.56% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 100 market data tables and figures spread over 93 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Wireless Charging Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

High demand for Smartphones

High demand for the smartphones are one of the major driving factor for the market of wireless charging. Consumer electronic segments accounted for 31.53% of market share in the global wireless charging market where Smartphones segment accounted for 51.46% of total market share. Increasing disposable income around the world is leading to the high expenditure on the electronic products which includes purchase of smartphones and wearable devices. A study shows that the total shipment of smartphones around the was estimated to be at 1.5 billion in the year 2016 which is expected to grow at 2 billion shipments by the end of year 2023.

The global Wireless Charging Market is expected to reach USD 24.05 billion by the end of 2023 with 32.56% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Wireless Charging Global Market- Segmentation

The Wireless Charging Market can be classified into 4 key segments as follows:

Segmentation by Technology : Inductive Coupling and Capacitive Coupling

: Inductive Coupling and Capacitive Coupling Segmentation by Components : Transmitters and Receivers

: Transmitters and Receivers Segmentation by Application : Consumer Electronics (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Device), Industrial, Infrastructure, and Automotive.

: Consumer Electronics (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Device), Industrial, Infrastructure, and Automotive. Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of Wireless Charging market are – Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (South Korea), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel), WiTricity Corporation (U.S.), PowerbyProxi (New Zealand), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), TDK Corporation (Japan), Convenient Power HK Limited (China) among others.

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis of Wireless Charging market consists four major regions where the study of key countries has been done. Wireless charging market holds immense opportunities in the Asia pacific region which is dominating the market. factors such as high demand for the consumer electronic products in Asia pacific, high technological advancement in North America and rich presence of automotive industry in the Europe is supporting the market of Wireless charging market.

Intended Audience

Smartphone Manufactures

Battery Manufacturers

Technology Providers

Wireless Charger Manufactures

Chip Manufacturers

Wireless Charger Suppliers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Stakeholders

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wireless-charging-market-2744

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 MARKET DYNAMICS

2.1 Market Drivers 11

2.1.1 High Demand For Smartphones 11

2.1.2 Growing Market Of Electric Vehicles 13

2.1.3 Growth In Semiconductor Industry 15

2.1.4 Growing IOT Market 15

2.2 Market Inhibitors 16

2.2.1 Compatibilities Issues 16

2.2.2 Cost 16

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis 17

2.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 18

3 GLOBAL WIRELESS CHARGING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

3.1 Introduction 20

3.2 Inductive Coupling 21

3.3 Capacitive Coupling 23

3.4 Others 24

4 GLOBAL WIRELESS CHARGING MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

4.1 Introduction 26

4.2 Transmitters 27

4.3 Receivers 29

5 GLOBAL WIRELESS CHARGING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Introduction 31

5.2 Application Areas Of Wireless Charging 31

5.3 Consumer Electronics 33

5.3.1 Smartphones 36

5.3.2 Tablets 37

Continued…

LIST OF TABLES$

Table 1 Devices With Built-In Wireless Charging 12

Table 2 Market Factor Analysis 19

Table 3 Global Wireless Charging Market, By Technology (Usd Million) (2016-2023) 20

Table 4 Inductive Coupling Wireless Charging Market, By Region (Usd Million) 22

Table 5 Capacitive Coupling Wireless Charging Market, By Region (Usd Million) 24

Table 6 Others Wireless Charging Market, By Region (Usd Million) 25

Table 7 Global Wireless Charging Market, By Components (Usd Million) (2016-2023) 26

Table 8 Transmitters Wireless Charging Market, By Region (Usd Million) (2016-2023) 28

Table 9 Receivers Wireless Charging Market, By Region (Usd Million) (2016-2023) 29

Table 10 Global Wireless Charging Market, By Application (Usd Million) (2016-2023) 32

Table 11 Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging Market, By Products (Usd Million) (2016-2023) 34

Table 12 Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging Market, By Region (Usd Million) (2016-2023) 35

Table 13 Consumer Electronics Market By Smartphones, By Region (Usd Million) (2016-2023) 36

Table 14 Consumer Electronics Market By Tablets, By Region (Usd Million) (2016-2023) 37

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com