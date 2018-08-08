Solid State Transformer Market 2018 Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Solid state transformer market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for solid-state transformer applications across various industry verticals. Additionally, innovations and advancements in technology and increasing market for smart grid systems and solutions is adding fuel to the growth of the solid state transformer market. Smart transformers are expected to make grid systems cleaner and flexible and hence will help in driving the growth of global solid state transformer market.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5857

ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation some of the leading players in the market. The solid state transformer market is also witnessing numerous partnerships and collaborations across the value chain in order to cater to increasing demands across various industries in different regions. ABB Ltd. is a huge manufacturer of transformers on a global level and offers both liquid-filled and dry-type transformers. The company also offers a wide range of power and distribution transformers which are designed to grant reliability, durability, and efficiency required in industrial and commercial applications. The company focusses on offering innovative solutions and keeps up with the fast pace of the technological advancements. The increasing push towards the application of solid-state transformers across different industry verticals is one major factor driving the growth of solid state transformer market.

Solid State Transformer Market Segmentation:

The global Solid State Transformer Market is segmented by component, product, and application. The application segment is classified into traction locomotives, power grid, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, alternative power generation, and others. The traction locomotives sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period in global solid state transformer market. However, the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of solid state transformer applications and high initial cost incurred in the installation of solid-state transformers are major factors that could cause hindrance in the growth of global solid state transformer market. Also, the trade-off between efficiency, reliability, and ultra-high voltage application of solid state transformers could possess as a major challenge in the growth of solid state transformer market and may hamper the market growth.

Solid State Transformer Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the market: ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Alstom SA (France), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric Co. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Cooper Power Systems (U.S.), Varentec, Inc. (U.S.), Amantys Limited (U.K), and GridBridge (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The global solid state transformer market is studied under Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Europe is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of solid-state transformer applications across various industry verticals.

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/solid-state-transformer-market-5857

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Government Bodies

Consulting Service Providers

Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

Electronic Design Automation & Design Tool Vendors

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

Intelligent Power Module Component Manufacturers

Intelligent Power Module Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

ODM and OEM Technology Solution Providers

Assembly, Testing, & Packaging Vendors

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

Continues…

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Solid State Transformer Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Solid State Transformer Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Solid State Transformer Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com