Looking for a company in UAE that supports your business with electronic & IT solution services? Check this!

Dubai is hub of companies that deal in electrical business but if you want an experienced and reliable company that serves best services for all kind of industrial as well commercial electronic equipment then you are on the right information. Melriya Technical Solutions L.L.C is one of the leading companies that specialize in IT as well as industrial electronics solutions while being located in Al Quoz, Dubai, UAE. It was in the year 2009 that the company was established and started its operation in industrial electronics and IT solutions. Since then the company is into this business and provides technical services to all kind of sectors/companies in UAE. The team of professionals associated with the company is well trained and specialized in offering best services to meet the expectations and requirement of the customers. For more detailed view about the company and the services it offers you can have a glance through the website melriya.com.

All those who are thinking that when there are other electronics company in UAE then why shall they choose Melriya Technical Solutions for electrical services it is worth mentioning about the unique features of the company. The company services industrial products from top branded companies like Omron, Bosch, Siemens, Sony and others, as this is an advantage for clients who are brand conscious. You can expect quick, easy and best services that too at genuine price within your estimated budget and for a new replacement you can manage to save upto 85% over the cost.

Melriya Technical Solutions is one of the perfect sales and consultants UAE company, as electronics repairing, sales and consulting is a passion for this company. When it comes to repairing services the company looks into power supply & inverter repair, CNC & industrial circuit board repair, printer board repair, IT/CCTV & network solutions, display/monitor/HMI repair, flame scanner/gas detector/igniter repair and other general electronic repairs.

The only mission of the company is to provide world class industrial automation repair and IT solutions to serve customers by achieving their high level of expectations. For queries get in touch with the company via email or phone call, as details are available for the same on the website.

