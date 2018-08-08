Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Bariatric Surgery Devices Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Bariatric Surgery Devices.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Bariatric Surgery Devices Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market are GI Dynamics Inc., Covidien Plc, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Allergan Inc, USGI Medical Inc., TransEnterix Inc., Semiled Ltd., Mediflex Surgical Procedures and Others. According to report the global bariatric surgery devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.29% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Bariatric surgery helps to reduce weight for patient who suffers from obesity. The treatment of comorbid condition those are associated with morbid obesity, which need bariatric surgery devices. Bariatric surgery includes alteration in the gastrointestinal tract in which the quantity of food that the stomach can intake is restricted or the nutrients that are absorbed in the intestinal tract are restricted. The devices such as bariatric stapling devices, gastric balloons, and gastric bands are used in bariatric surgery. These medical procedures are expected to be utilized as a part of parallel with lifestyle changes in order to reduce patients’ BMI’s and diminish the predominance of weight and its comorbidities . The bariatric surgery device market is growing significantly due to development of effective procedures. The prevalence of obesity is increasing continuously worldwide, thus demand for bariatric surgery is increased.

The device such as surgical stapler, gastric band, gastric balloon and others (sutures) are used in bariatric surgery. Surgical stapler is expected to be the largest market among the other devices as due to its benefits such as fewer post-surgery infections, faster recovery, fewer post-surgery infections, reduced pain, bleeding control, and high accuracy. These different devices are used in different procedures of bariatric surgery such as sleeve gastrectomy, RY Gastric bypass, adjustable gastric band, intra gastric balloon and others. Among the procedures sleeve gastrectomy dominated the procedures segment. In this procedure, a large portion of the stomach along the greater curvature is removed with the help of surgery.

Among the geographies, North America accounted for the largest market share for bariatric surgery device. Increasing consumption of junk food and change in lifestyle is the factor that dive the growth in this region. Europe is the second largest market for bariatric surgery, due to increasing expenditure in healthcare sector and developed infrastructure are the primary factors driving the growth of this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to growth at a fastest rate due to increasing lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity and increasing per capita income of an individual.

Segment Covered

The report on global bariatric surgery devices market covers segments such as, procedure, devices and end-user. On the basis of procedure the global bariatric surgery devices market is categorized into sleeve gastrectomy, RY Gastric bypass, adjustable gastric band, intra gastric balloon and others. On the basis of devices the global bariatric surgery devices market is categorized into surgical stapler, gastric band, gastric balloon and others (sutures). On the basis of end-user the global bariatric surgery devices market is categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers and clinics.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global bariatric surgery devices market such as, Johnson and Johnson, GI Dynamics Inc., Covidien Plc, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Allergan Inc, USGI Medical Inc., TransEnterix Inc., Semiled Ltd., Mediflex Surgical Procedures and Others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global bariatric surgery devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of bariatric surgery devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the bariatric surgery devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the bariatric surgery devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

