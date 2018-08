THE EDGE by Future Electronics Features Latest Industrial Radar Development Kit from Infineon

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) August 7, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is showcasing Infineon’s newest industrial radar development kit in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

Infineon’s radar offerings provide unique benefits not possible with traditional motion sensing technology. The BGT24M/L family is the largest and highest integrated 24GHz ISM band radar transceiver family currently on the market, providing a range of different transmitter and receiver channel configurations supporting different application requirements.

This 24 GHz sensor development kit utilizes the Infineon BGT24LTR11 RF transceiver and XMC1300 32-bit ARM® Cortex®-M0 MCU series. The BGT24LTR11 is the smallest 24 GHz MMIC on the market, and combines one transmit and one receive channel. The development kit allows the user to implement and test several sensing applications at the 24 GHz ISM band, such as Doppler-based movement detection, direction of movement detection, and speed measurements of targets.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Click this link http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/edge_enewsletter/July2018/IntelligentLighting/default_Edge.html to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in intelligent lighting solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Infineon products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

