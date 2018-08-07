Nausea Medicine Market Global Analysis & Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Market Synopsis of the Global Nausea Medicine Market

Nausea is a state of stomach distress with an urge to vomit. Common indications of nausea are motion sickness, seasickness, medication and chemotherapy. Stomach ulcers can also cause nausea. Medications and proper dietary habits can treat nausea.

Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, such as Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and viral gastroenteritis, and availability of a wide range of treatment options drive the market growth. Furthermore, changing lifestyle and dietary habits also influence the market.

The global nausea medicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Key Players in the Global Nausea Medicine Market

Some of the key players in this market are Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi (France), TESARO, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Pfizer (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline (U.S.), ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.).

Segments

The global nausea medicine market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of administration, indication and end user.

On the basis of type, market is segmented into antacids, antagonists, anti-anxiety drugs, steroids, Cannabinoids and Others.

Antacids are further segmented into serotonin (5-HT3) antagonists, NK-1 antagonists and dopamine antagonists.

On the basis of mode of administration, the market is segmented into IVs, tablets and others.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), viral gastroenteritis, motion sickness and seasickness, medication, chemotherapy and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies and others.

Regional Analysis of the Global Nausea Medicine Market

America is the largest market for nausea medicine owing to rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases such as GERD drive the market. Furthermore, according to an article published in the “The Journal of Pediatrics” the prevalence of nausea is founding to be increasing among school going children. It also stated the Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders (FGIDs) are frequently associated with nausea. Prevalence of viral gastroenteritis is found to be increasing in the U.S., especially among the pediatric population. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year in the United States, there are nearly 19 to 21 million cases of acute gastroenteritis. Furthermore the prevalence of acute gastrointestinal diseases is found to be high in Canada.

Europe is the second largest market for nausea medicine which exhibits growth opportunities owing to the high prevalence of nausea and vomiting among pregnant women whose population is found to be increasing. Furthermore, there is an extensive demand for the diagnosis and treatment of nausea, especially among pregnant women which will influence the market growth in Europe. Additionally, prevalence of chemotherapy induced nausea is found to be increasing steadily in many parts for the Europe in the last few years. This will further increase the demand for nausea medicine in Europe.

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected grow at the fastest rate owing to changing lifestyle and increasing geriatric population fuel the market growth. Furthermore, viral gastritis and gastric ulcer are found to be prevalent among the Asian Population. However, presence of misbranded and spurious drugs may restrain the market growth in Asia Pacific.

