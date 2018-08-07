Healthcare Information System Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2018 to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Healthcare Information System Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Healthcare Information System Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Healthcare Information System.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Healthcare Information System Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Healthcare Information System Market are athenahealth, Inc. , Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation , GE Healthcare, Medidata Solutions, Inc. , McKesson Corporation , NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC and Siemens Healthineers. According to report the global healthcare information system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Healthcare information system are used for managing, capturing, storing and transmitting tremendous volume of information related to the health of individuals. Healthcare information system plays a vital role in healthcare sector. This system supports and provides information and communication systems that helps quality patient care. The healthcare information technology is the information technology used in the healthcare to enhance the safety, effectiveness and efficiency of the system, prevent medical error and reduce the healthcare cost. According to world health organization, The HMN health information system assessment brings together country users and producers of health data to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the national health information system.

The factor such as, storing large amount of healthcare information of patients for quickly studying patients medical history is the key factor driving the growth of healthcare information system market. In addition increasing healthcare IT innovation such as development of mobile application that facilitate the easy exchange of healthcare information between physician and patients and growing the government funding for healthcare is propelling the growth of market. Moreover, Surging Demand for Telehealth and mHealth solutions from the large number of smartphone users is also facilitating growth in this market. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with growing aging population is expected to have the positive impact on the healthcare information system. However, the high maintenance and service cost may restrain the market growth. Going forward, growing uses of information system in healthcare will have led healthcare information system throughout the healthcare industry. Uptake of electronic system such as electronic health record or electronic medical record and technological advancement are also create growth opportunities for the healthcare information system market in near future.

Among the geographies, North America dominates the healthcare information system market followed by Europe. Increase adoption of healthcare information system and increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as Pneumococcal Disease, cancer, Influenza are driving factors of this market in North America region. In addition growing awareness regarding the benefits of healthcare information system and growing government funding for improving healthcare sector are fueling the growth of this market in North America region. On other hand, Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in healthcare information system market over the upcoming years.

Segment Covered

The report on global healthcare information system market covers segments such as, application, component, deployment and end user. On the basis of application the global healthcare information system market is categorized into hospital information systems, pharmacy information systems, laboratory information systems, medical imaging information system and revenue cycle management. On the basis of component the global healthcare information system market is categorized into hardware, software and services. On the basis of deployment the global healthcare information system market is categorized into web based, on premise and cloud based. On the basis of end user the global healthcare information system market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research & academic institutes and others.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of -.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global healthcare information system market such as, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., athenahealth, Inc. , Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation , GE Healthcare, Medidata Solutions, Inc. , McKesson Corporation , NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC and Siemens Healthineers.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global healthcare information system market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of healthcare information system market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the healthcare information system market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the healthcare information system market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

