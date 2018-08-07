Eco-Friendly and Multi-purpose Needs to Bolster Asia Botanic Fibers Industry: Ken Research

Botanic fiber by definition is relating to plants or plant life or any substance obtained from a plant. The available botanic fiber in the Asian market is lyocell which is a form of rayon consists of cellulose fiber made from dissolving pulp or bleached wood pulp and reconstituted through spinnerets into fiber. Lyocell is a semi-synthetic fiber as it is manufactured from a naturally occurring polymer as opposed to a synthetic fiber derived from petroleum. Rayon is manufacture from tree pulp where wood chips are converted into chemical slurry that reconstitutes the slurry back into a fiber. Cotton is a botanic fiber that is extracted directly from the cotton plant and undergoes very little processing. Cotton is truly both a natural and botanical fiber. Asia natural circular economy is inspired by nature, with the introduction of botanic fibers in the textile market,. All the available botanic fibers production units in Asia focus on protecting the environment and preserve the natural resources.

Manufacturers of botanic fibers are following stringent ecological regulations by introducing closed chemical loop production. Lyocell production is a recycling modern and extremely environmentally compatible process. The pulp derived from botanic cellulose is dissolved easily in a mechanical or physical process and spun into high-quality fibers. The various processes and technologies in the manufacture of botanic fibers in Asia are Viscose and Modal process, Lyocell process, Eco Filament technology and REFIBRA technology.

According to the study “Asia Botanic Fibers Industry Situation and Prospects Research Report”, wool, silk, synthetics, cotton and linen are the various product types in Asia’s botanic fibers industry. Hygienic products, apparels, textiles and other are the various applications in Asia’s botanic fibers industry. Geographically, Asia’s botanic fibers industry is spread across China, Japan, India, Korea, Saudi Arabia and other regions. The leading players in botanic fibers industry in Asia are Lenzing, Ihsan Sons, Kelheim Fibres, Barnhardt Manufacturing, Fiber Visions, Tangshan Sanyou, Fulida, Hi-Tech Fiber Group, Sateri, Aoyang, Yibin Grace Group, Bohi Industry, Xiangsheng Group and Xinxiang Bailu.

After the end of the botanic fiber life span, the fibers decompose by biological means back into the soil without leaving any harmful residues. These fibers are very effective in absorbing moisture from the human body, purity of the fibers, soft and supple. In contrast to cotton, the fibers are already equipped with certain additional properties during the production process such as colours and flame-resistant. Botanic fibers are subjected to strict medical and hygiene standards which are considerable to economic advantages.

The increasing demand for environment-friendly, absorbable, multipurpose, decomposable, and economical fibers has led to a drastic growth in botanic fibers market in Asia. The increasing demand for textile manufacturing in emerging Asian economies such as India, China, South Korea, Japan, Pakistan, Taiwan, and Indonesia account for a major share in the botanic fibers market. Manufacturing is not only restrained for fabric but also involves production and sale of threads, which are utilized through numerous end-use businesses. Vietnam and Bangladesh are the possible upcoming market for botanic fiber products. The increasing awareness and demand for botanic fibers will drive the industry in Asia over the next few years.

