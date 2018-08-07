Biolubricants Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR of 6.24% Over 2025

The global Biolubricants Market contains two prime application sectors that are automotive and industrial. These sectors were the largest in the year 2015, which accounted around 56 percent of the total market share. The industry is led by automotive engine oils in this segment, as these oils have superior performance compared to traditional engine oils. Moreover, engine oils that are bio-based emit less poisonous substance to aquatic organisms; have higher rate of biodegradation and extremely low levels of bioaccumulation which are said to be factors that boost the utilization of these oils. A considerable share was held by process oils in industrial applications. These oils are extensively used in the chemicals and technical industries in order to enhance the process of production. Rising requirement for these specialty chemicals in upcoming economies of the Asia Pacific region are said to boost the utilization of these oils.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The global Biolubricants market was worth USD 1.87 billion in the year 2016 and is predicted to reach approximately USD 3.23 billion by 2025, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.24% during the forecast period. Increasing requirement for Biolubricants due to its remarkable features such as lower emission levels, biodegradability, high flash points and high viscosity are major factors that boost the growth of the market in several industrial applications. Rising initiatives towards Research and development by major companies that are participating along with enhancements in technology are anticipated to open new opportunities for the growth of this market. Moreover, factors such as green base oils being cost-competitive, rendering significant performance are playing a vital to spur the growth of the market.

Competitive Insights:

The industry of Biolubricants is yet in the state of development. However, it contains some major companies that hold a significant share like ExxonMobil, British Petroleum, UBL, Chevron, Shell and S.A. Huge companies that refine oil that are included in the production of traditional lubricants are extensively providing biodegradable lubricants for transportation purposes. The biolubricant market consists of more prominent vendors such as Kluber International, Castrol, Albemarle, Emery Oleochemicals, Petronas Lubricant International and Solution Biogen Sdn Bhd.

Development Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The development of the automotive industry, specifically in upcoming economies such as India, China, South Africa and Brazil are expected to fuel the consumption of durable products that provide more efficiency of fuel and reduced emissions of carbon from the vehicles. The production of Biolubricants widely depends on animal oils as well as vegetable oils that are side products of various industrial processes. Processing technologies that are complicated also boost the cost of production which may hinder the growth of the market.

The Biolubricants Market is segmented as follows-

Biolubricants Market, By Source, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Animal Fats

Edible and Non-edible oils

Other Sources

Biolubricants Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Greases

Metal working

Automotive

Oilfield

Industrial lubricant

Other Applications

Biolubricants Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Oil and Gas

Marine Industry

Construction

Automotive Industry

Other End Users

