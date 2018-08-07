Accommodation near Canary Wharf Business District Available at Davies Court by LHA London

LHA London offers affordable accommodation near the Canary Wharf business district at Davies Court. The hostel has rooms available for short and long-term bookings.

[LONDON, 7/8/2018] – Affordable accommodation near Canary Wharf business district are available at the Davies Court hostel property by LHA London. The hostel has rooms available for short and long-term bookings with adequate facilities and inclusions at affordable prices.

Davies Court Hostel and Inclusions for Residents

Davies Court is located in Westferry and is one of the thirteen hostels by LHA London located across the city. The rooms available, range from single, single en-suite, male twin and female twin priced from £30 per night to £141 per week. All the rooms are completely furnished with comfortable bedding, refrigerator, wardrobes, drawers and vanity units. Some units include a safe for storage.

The price includes the use of bicycle racks, on-site gym, study rooms, laundromat, cleaning services, and internet access across the entire property. 24h CCTV and security staff monitor the property.

Canary Wharf is a ten-minute walk from the hostel. Residents may opt to walk, bike or ride to Canary Wharf, which houses universities, business districts and shopping, dining and entertainment options. Residents can also take the two-minute train ride to the O2 Arena.

About LHA London

In 1940, the Government set up London Hostels Association Ltd (LHA) to provide shelter for the homeless. Today, a voluntary Board of Trustees manages LHA London to provide cost-effective and high-quality accommodations for domestic and international students and young professionals, interns and apprentices in the heart of London. Currently, LHA London has thirteen modernised and refurbished hostels located across the city, accommodating nearly 2,000 residents. LHA London has been awarded the Civic Trust Awards, the Housing Design Award and the Royal Institute of British Architects. LHA London has partnered with the following London-based organisations as support for its residents: Cardinal Hume, Safer London, Albert Kennedy Trust, Glass Door, C4Ws, South London Spires Centre and New Horizon.

