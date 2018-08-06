PVC Pipes Market Study Growth This Year with CAGR of 7.13% | Revenue | Scope | Demand | Application | Opportunities | Top Key Players Analysis by MRFR till 2023

PVC Pipes Market

PVC Pipes Market Introduction:

PVC Pipes Market is expected to witness a significant growth with CAGR of 7.13% between 2018 and 2023.

PVC pipes are produce through extrusion, in-line with the direction of extrusion, conveyor, sizing or calibrating device or tank, die, water cooling tank, and cutter, if needed, and take off equipment at the end of the line.

PVC pipes, some government institutions and health care organizations, are suggested to use PVC-free alternatives, such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) which can affect the global PVC pipes market in near future.

PVC Pipes Manufactured by the plasticizing and homogenizing PVC compound and after then passing it through an extruder. PVC pipes have been used for many years and show that they have durable properties. They are easy to install, strong and stable, when they finally reach the end of their service life. PVC pipes manufactured in various types such as chlorinated, plasticized, and un-plasticized in which Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) pipe for use in residential water supply piping systems. CPVC has been a nationally accepted material in the US. PVC pipe are very cost efficient. The manufacturing of PVC pipes is extremely important to this industry due to widely using in various industries, especially in water pipelines, and this industry will continually growing throughout the years.

PVC Pipes Market Application:

PVC Pipes on the basis end users have various industries such as agriculture, housing, building & construction, telecom industry, and others. In agriculture industry PVC pipes used in irrigation, drip irrigation and casing pipes. In housing industry used as drinking water transportation pipes, In building & construction industry used as sanitation & sewage pipes, plumbing Pipes and bore well pipes and in telecom industry used for durable underground installation using conventional open cut trench methods, to identify and protect contained underground electrical cables.

PVC Pipes Market is growing at increasing rate due to the demand in various industry such as sewerage, plumbing, water supply, oil & gas, irrigation, and others. Though fluctuating prices of raw materials, environmental concern, and alternatives of PVC pipes are expected to affect the growth of market in the forecast year.

PVC Pipes started commercial production usually associated with the various industrial applications such as plumbing, gas transmission lines, water supply, etc. PVC pipes are flexible, and low cost manufacture and easy maintenance pipes. These pipes manufactured in basically three types such as post chlorinated, plasticized, and un-plasticized. The un-plasticized polyvinyl chloride (U-PVC) is being used in the building & construction industry due to it’s a low maintenance, specifically in the UK and in the USA.

PVC Pipes are the leader among plastic pipes with across many industries utilizing PVC pipes to multiple degree. PVC pipes over the years have become very demand because of their light weight, easy installation and low maintenance. In the global plastic pipes market PVC pipes started penetrating the pipe market during from the past years.

PVC Pipes Market Key Players:

PVC Pipes Market are China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China), Astral Polytechnik Limited(India), Polypipe Plc (UK), Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (US), Amanco (Brazil), National Pipe and Plastics, Inc. (US), Egeplast A. S (Turkey), and Others.

Study Objectives of PVC Pipes Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global PVC Pipes Market

To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide competitor positioning of the market

To provide company profiling of major players in the market along with their production and capacity

To provide regional trade analysis

To evaluate historical market trends, patents and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements that are relevant to the market

PVC Pipes Market Intended Audience:

: PVC Pipes manufacturers : Traders and distributors of PVC Pipes

: Production Process industries : Potential investors

: Raw material suppliers : Nationalized laboratory

PVC Pipes Market Regional Insights:

The market is classified and analysed on the basis of various geographic segmentation which includes; Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Out of all, Asia Pacific PVC pipes market is biggest market due to industry growth in China and India. Increasing in demand of PVC pipes in building & construction industry in emerging economies is expected to boost the market demand.

Additionally, North America followed by Europe and Latin America are the other potential markets for PVC pipes. U.S market is often used PVC pipe for pipelines in the water, sewer, and irrigation applications because of its low cost maintains and flexibility. Europe has good demand of PVC pipes market due the building & construction and telecom industry. There is an increasing infrastructure spending in the emerging economies such as China, Brazil, India, and South Africa thus boosting the market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of key vendors.

PVC Pipes Market Segment Analysis:

PVC Pipes Market is majorly segmented on the basis of types, application, end user and region. Based on types market is segmented into post chlorinated, plasticized, and unplasticized. Based on application market is segmented into sewerage, plumbing, water supply, oil & gas, irrigation, and others, Based on end users market is segmented into agriculture, housing, building & construction, telecom industry, and others and based on region market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Housing, Building & Construction Industries including applications like into sewerage, plumbing, water supply, continued to be the increase in the demand of global PVC pipes in the China and India and other developing countries. Most PVC Pipes consumed by the building & construction industry is for the construction of sewerage, plumbing, water supply. Global market PVC Pipes is driven by demand from APAC, Europe, South America and Middle East.

PVC Pipes Market Information-by Type (Post Chlorinated, Plasticized, and Un-plasticized) by Application (Sewerage, Plumbing, Water Supply, Oil & Gas, Irrigation, and Others), by End User (Agriculture, Housing, Building & Construction, Telecom Industry, and Others) and by Region – Forecast till 2023

PVC Pipes Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain of Global PVC Pipes Market

5 Industry Overview of Global PVC Pipes Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Impact Analysis

PVC Pipes Market Table of Content to be Continue…..,

