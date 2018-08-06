Delhities to enjoy five days Atulya Bharat by NCZCC (Ministry of Culture)

New Delhi August 6, 2018: North Central Zone Cultural Centre (NCZCC) is an autonomous body under Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India is all set to organize five days ‘Atulya Bharat’ which features artists from all across the length and breadth of the country to showcase their performances from the fields of performing arts, cuisine and handicraft amalgamating those from folk, tribal and classical. Five days festival will kick off on August 8 and will continue till August 12, 2018.

This year the festival will be organized 2018 at two different locations; including Connaught Place featuring main cultural performances, Handloom Haat at Janpath featuring Craft Bazaar, Cuisines and Artists Painting Camp.

This year folk dance of various states including Uttrakhand (Kumaon), Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Kashmir, Telangana and many more would be the highlight of the festival.

Speaking on the same Mr. Inderjeet Grover Director NCZCC said, “We are glad to announce the commencement of five days festival Atulya Bharat. During this cultural fest visitors will be getting an opportunity to feel and experience the vibrant culture of India. The event will witness about 200 artists coming from distant parts of the country and performing on the tune of National Integrity which will definitely give a sense of Incredible India.”

About NCZCC; North Central Zone Cultural Centre (NCZCC) is one of the seven Zonal Cultural Centers establishment in the country on the initiative of the then Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India when it first announced in 1985 to set up a ZCCs for the Northern Zone at Patiala (Punjab), and, thereafter another ZCC for the eastern region at Shantinekatan (W.B.). In the same sequence, NCZCC was established as a Society registered under the Societies Registration -1860 on 11.3.1986 with its registered office at Allahabad.