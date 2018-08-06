Coronary Stents Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors, Restraints, Delivery Mode, Regions and Type Forecast Analysis to 2024

Global Coronary Stents market was accounted at USD 7.54 billion in 2017 and it is estimated grow at a CAGR between 7.5% to 8.0% during the forecast period 2019 to 2024

Increasing incidences of cardiovascular disorders have led to the increase in demand for coronary stents. The growth of the market is also majorly driven by increasing use of coronary stents in hospitals and growing trend of unhealthy lifestyle. Other factors driving the growth of this market include rise in complimentary repayment policies, an increase in the healthcare expenditure, growing medical tourism in developing nations, technological innovations, and increasing governmental focus to provide improved healthcare facilities.

Unhealthy lifestyle habits such as alcohol consumption & smoking, increasing consumption of junk food among adults are leading to several diseases such as heart attack, stroke, obesity, and type II diabetes. These diseases have been widely affecting the countries of Australia, the U.K., and the U.S. as the death rate here has increased to four times in the past decade from respiratory disease caused by an unhealthy lifestyle.

The global coronary stents market is segmented in to type, mode of delivery, material, end use, and geography. Based on type, Drug-eluted stents accounted for major share in the global coronary stents market in 2017. Drug eluted is further expected to remain dominant in the near future expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2024. The major end users are hospitals, cardiac centers, and ambulatory surgical centres are expected to showcase significant growth thereby boost the demand for coronary stents over the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

North America accounted for largest share of global coronary stents market in 2017 and accounted for 40% share of global market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a strong compound annual growth rate of 7.9% over the forecast period owing to the increasing expenditure in the healthcare sector coupled with the increasing awareness of coronary stent treatment among the heart patients.

The global coronary stents market is led by manufacturers:

Medtronic plc , Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd, Biotronik, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Stentys SA, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vascular Concepts, Translumina GmbH among others.

