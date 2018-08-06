Anemia Drugs Market Sparkling Key Players Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Global Anemia Drugs Market Information, by Anemia Type Iron Deficiency Anemia, Sickle Cell Anemia, Aplastic Anemia, Hemolytic Anemia, Pernicious Anemia and others, by Route of Administration, End User Hospitals and Self-Administered – Forecast to 2022

Global Anemia Drugs Market – Market Scenario

Anemia is a set of conditions characterized by weakness, shortness of breath and a general tiredness due to a decrease in the total amount of red blood cells (RBCs) or hemoglobin in the blood. The lowered hemoglobin results in a lowered ability of the blood to carry oxygen.

The market constraints are poor absorption of drugs especially intravenous iron and the side effects associated with the treatment. Better nutrition due to rising per capita income is also a market limiting factor for anemic drugs.

The global market for Anemia Drugs is expected to be around US$21.4 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach US$34.7 billion by the end of forecast period.

Global Anemia Drugs Market – Segments

Global anemia drugs market has been segmented on the basis of anemia type which comprises iron deficiency anemia, sickle cell anemia, aplastic anemia, hemolytic anemia pernicious anemia and others. On the basis of route of administration; market is segmented into oral and injectable. On the basis of gender; market is segmented into male and female. On the basis of product type; market is segmented into biologics and non-biologics. On the basis of end users; market is segmented into hospitals, self-administered and others.

Global Anemia Drugs Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are: Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bluebird bio, Biocon, GlycoMimetics Inc., Regen biopharma Inc., Bayer AG, Acceleron Pharma, Eli Lilly and company and others.

Global Anemia Drugs Market – Competitive Analysis

In April-2017, Amgen Inc. expanded their commercial collaboration with Novartis for erenumab, which is being investigated for the prevention of migraine. This expanded commercial collaboration was built on a global neuroscience collaboration in Alzheimer’s disease and migraine established in 2015 between Novartis and Amgen. This expanded collaboration leveraged Novartis’ strong and established presence in neuroscience to more effectively reach people with migraine.

In December-2015, GlaxoSmithKline plc. announced that its global HIV business, ViiV Healthcare, has reached two separate agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb, to acquire its late-stage HIV R&D assets; and to acquire Bristol-Myers Squibb’s portfolio of preclinical and discovery stage HIV research assets.

In October-2016, Elanco U.S., Inc., a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company acquired Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc.’s (BIVI) U.S. feline, canine and rabies vaccines portfolio – as well as a fully integrated manufacturing and R&D site – for USD 885 million, including the estimated cost of acquired inventory.

Global Anemia Drugs Market – Regional Analysis

On the regional backgrounds the Americas leads the global market for anemia drugs owing to huge patient population, increasing healthcare expenditures and presence of the developed economies like U.S. and Canada within the region. Following, the same trends Europe is second in the market. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region due to the developing economies like India and China. Middle East and Africa have the least market share, especially due to the presence of poor economies within the African region. Moreover, stringent government policies within the region are restraining the market growth within the region. On the hand, Middle East leads the regional market due to the presence of developed economies like Kuwait, Qatar, and others within the region and rising healthcare expenses.

